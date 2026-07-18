'Part Of Me Stayed Behind': Anupam Kher On Shooting <i>Shri Ram Bhumi</i> In Ayodhya

Anupam Kher has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of his upcoming film Shri Ram Boomi in Ayodhya. Reflecting on his experience of shooting in the holy city of Ayodhya, the veteran actor penned an emotional post on Instagram.

Describing his experience as a journey that helped enrich him both spiritually and personally, Kher shared glimpses of his days in Ayodhya as well as some behind-the-scenes snippets.

Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Note

The actor wrote, “After completing the first schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi, I am returning from Ayodhya. But honestly, it feels as though a part of me has stayed behind.” Explaining that he is not only taking back beautiful memories but also a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma. "I am returning with not just beautiful memories but also a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma, spiritual enrichment, and the pride of being part of a film that is trying to present both history and faith with complete honesty,” he added.

Calling Ayodhya more than just a destination, the actor wrote, "Ayodhya is not a city; it is an emotion. Every street, every corner, every home, every temple, and every breath here echoes just one name, Shri Ram."

He continued, “Seeking blessings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, experiencing the warmth of the people, and absorbing the sacred energy of this holy land have enriched me not only as an actor but also as a human being. I truly believe that Ayodhya will forever remain a part of my soul.”

Concluding the note, he thanked the people of the city and the saints who blessed him, as well as his friends and the film's crew.

“My heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Ayodhya. To the revered saints who blessed me; to my dear friends Yatindra and Manjari Mishra for their love and the delicious meals; to my director Kamakhya Ji; my dear friend and cinematographer Aseem Bajaj; and every member of the film's unit—thank you for making me a part of this extraordinary journey. Thank you, Ayodhya. Until we meet again. Jai Shri Ram!” he wrote.

About Shri Ram Bhoomi

Directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh and backed by Zed Studios, Shri Ram Bhoomi is centred around the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and traces the decades-long journey linked to the temple. In the film, Anupam Kher plays the role of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal. The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in other prominent roles.