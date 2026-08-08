<i>Varanasi</i> Synopsis Out: Mahesh Babu's Rudhra Faces Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tech Genius Kumbha

The first details of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi are finally giving fans a better idea of what Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra will be up against. The film's newly revealed synopsis sets up a high-stakes mission involving an ancient cosmic artefact, a deadly asteroid and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kumbha, who is described as a tech genius.

According to Gulte, the story is set in 2027, when an asteroid named Shambhavi is heading towards Varanasi. Rudhra, described as a rugged archaeologist and explorer, is pulled into a mission to find an ancient cosmic artefact that could hold the key to stopping the disaster.

He is joined by Priyanka Chopra's Mandakini, who is described as a fierce historian and skilled marksman. However, the mission is not going to be easy. The duo has Kumbha on their trail as they travel across different parts of the world.

The synopsis reads, “In the year 2027, the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi is on a direct collision course with the holy city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer, Rudhra, is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact, joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.”

It further states, “Their quest becomes a high-tech sci-fi thriller racing across the jungles of Africa, the icy wastes of Antarctica, and the landscapes of Europe, pursued by the tech-genius villain Kumbha. The key to stopping a future catastrophe lies hidden within the city's mythical past.”

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi To Move Across Continents And Time

SS Rajamouli, in an interview with the European magazine Tsounami, has previously revealed that Varanasi will take audiences across several locations and time periods. The story moves from Varanasi to Antarctica and Africa before going back in time to Ancient Rome and eventually returning to Varanasi.

The filmmaker also recently confirmed that Varanasi is the first non-English film to be shot entirely in IMAX. He also said that around 80% of the film has been completed, with the major IMAX action sequences already wrapped.

Varanasi, which also stars Shruti Haasan, is backed by the Sri Durga Arts banner. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.