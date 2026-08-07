Gauahar Khan Meets Her Ex Kushal Tandon At Mini Mathur’s Party, Calls It An "Amazing Night"

Years after their much-publicised relationship came to an end, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon surprised fans with an unexpected reunion. While Mini Mathur's victory became the biggest talking point after the Alliance grand finale, Gauahar Khan's Instagram post took the spotlight for a different reason.

The actress shared glimpses from Mini Mathur's party, where she and Mini were seen posing with Gauahar's husband, Zaid Darbar, and her former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon. The reunion pointed to a cordial equation between Gauahar and Kushal, with Zaid playing a significant role in keeping things comfortable.

Sharing the pictures from the party, Gauahar congratulated Mini Mathur for her win. “With grace and humility, truly a victory celebration well deserved. @minimathur!!!!", she wrote, adding, “What an amazing night. Super fun!!” While Gauahar's post was dedicated to Mini's win, her reunion with Kushal Tandon left the fans talking.

“Last photo of Kushal and Gauahar after sooo long,” one of them wrote.

“The third pic is maturity," another commented, referring to Gauahar and Kushal's reunion.

“The Bigg Boss 7 fan in me is happy,” someone else added.

“Kushal and Gauahar in a single picture, that too in 2026,” a fan shared.

“This shows mature, secure people handle life, with no bitterness, no disrespect. Kudos to you all,” an individual noted.

“Oh, Gauahar, what a graceful, mature woman you are…loved Zaid and Kushal's bonding,” someone else added.

The reunion did not come as a complete surprise to fans who closely followed Alliance. Throughout their time on the show, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon developed a close friendship despite certain pressures of the games. Their camaraderie became one of the most talked about aspects of the game, and the two maintained mutual respect despite disagreements during the show.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon started dating after their appearance on Bigg Boss 7. However, they broke up in 2014, and later in 2020, Gauahar married Zaid Darbar.