Director Honey Trehan Asks Fans To Stop Donating Money To <i>Satluj</i> Team After Financial Losses

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj premiered globally on ZEE5 on July 3, only to be removed from the streaming platform just two days later. The film had already spent years mired in a certification battle that ultimately led its makers to opt for a direct-to-OTT release. The biographical drama, based on the life of human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, has since received an outpouring of support from audiences.

Amid reports of fans trying to raise money to help the makers recover their losses, director Honey Trehan has issued a heartfelt appeal asking supporters not to send donations.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Firstly, I want to thank everyone for showering ‘Satluj' (Panjab 95) with all your love and blessings. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, It's been little over a month since our film Satluj released on 3rd July, though for 2 days only. We got the opportunity to remember and honour the life of Martyr Bhai Jaswant singh Khalra ji. Since then we have been getting several messages, calls, Instagram DMs and tweets from people trying to reach out to us, the Khalra family and Diljit bhaji, to extend their support and help us with money to recover our losses."

He added, "We even got to know there are gullaks kept in Gurdwaras where well-wishers are trying to help my producers to recover the losses of Satluj. This is happening in India as well as abroad. We thank you deeply for this gesture. It is truly special and we respect your emotions. Having said that, your love and support is more than enough, and with all due respect we cannot accept any money, gifts or donations for our film."

Honey Trehan said that his team and producers have graciously embraced Satluj as part of their legacy despite the financial losses it incurred. "Please consider this film as our small service towards the truth, towards human rights and the opportunity to remember the martyrdom of Khalra Saha. It is a small attempt at sharing the collective grief of our loved ones and for the ones who we lost in the darkeness irrespective of their caste, religion or social status. We feel blessed to be a part of this service," he continued.

The filmmaker clarified that he and his team are not associated with any fundraising efforts. He said they wanted to make it clear that any money collected by individuals or organisations in the name of the film or as a form of service or donation had no connection with the Satluj team.

"Let's help each other with kindness and courage and love so we all can come together to challenge the darkness when it matters. Waheguru ji ka Khalsa waheguru ji ki fateh," Honey Trehan concluded.

More about Satluj

Satluj follows the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a prominent Punjabi human rights activist who investigated enforced disappearances during the Punjab insurgency in the 1990s. His investigation uncovered a dark network of systemic corruption, revealing that the Punjab Police secretly mass-cremated nearly 25,000 unidentified citizens.

In 1995, Jaswant Singh Khalra went missing and was later confirmed to have been abducted and murdered. Following investigations into the case, several Punjab Police personnel were convicted for their involvement in his killing.