Jr NTR Undergoing Physiotherapy After Shoulder Surgery, To Resume <i>Dragon</i> Shoot In October: Report

Jr NTR is all set to be back on the sets of Dragon following his shoulder injury. The actor had to undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery followed by a structured rehabilitation programme after he got injured while filming an intense action sequence for the film.

According to a Filmfare report, Jr NTR underwent shoulder surgery in the second week of August, and doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks. The actor is currently in a rehabilitation programme and undergoing physiotherapy. While his return to the Dragon sets will take some more time, he is expected to be back on the sets by October.

To meet the deadline for the film's June 11, 2027, release, the makers are currently shooting childhood portions and non-NTR sequences. Although the actor's injury pushed the makers to postpone the Sri Lanka schedule and rearrange the shooting, they dismissed rumours of a delay.

Dragon has already been generating massive buzz since its announcement. In the film, Jr NTR plays Luger, a fierce Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. Set in a gritty 1960s period with a backdrop involving the dark opium trade, Jr NTR's character is described as one of the darkest and most intense roles written by director Prashanth Neel.

The actor's physical transformation for the part has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. Dragon also features a star-studded pan-India cast, including Anil Kapoor and Rukmini Vasanth, along with Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett.

The film's high-voltage action schedules in Africa and Hyderabad have kept the film's buzz alive.

Dragon was originally set to hit the screens on June 25; it was later postponed. The film is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on June 11, 2027.

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