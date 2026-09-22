Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival Cancels 2026 Edition Due To 'Logistical Constraints'

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival will not take place in 2026. The event, which was scheduled to take place from December 3 to 12, has now been postponed to the fourth quarter of 2027. The organisers announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

The statement read, "The Red Sea Film Foundation announces that the sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival has been postponed to the fourth quarter of 2027. The decision follows a comprehensive review of considerations relating to the timing of the next edition, including the logistical requirements involved in staging an international event of this scale."

The foundation said the decision reflects its commitment to holding the festival at a time and under conditions that allow it to maintain the experience it has become known for. It added that its work throughout the year will continue through initiatives including the Red Sea Fund, Red Sea Labs and its other programmes and activities.

"Beginning in November 2026, we will also introduce year-round programming at Culture Square in Historic Jeddah. We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, guests and audiences for their continued trust and support as we look ahead to the Festival's return in 2027," the statement added.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is one of Saudi Arabia's prominent annual film events, bringing together cinema, emerging filmmakers and industry talent from the Arab world and across the globe. The festival was founded in 2019, with the first edition eventually taking place in 2020. The launch came two years after Saudi Arabia ended its 35-year ban on commercial cinemas.

Since then, the event has developed into an important part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to establish itself as an international centre for film and television. The festival is held annually in Jeddah's historic Al-Balad district.

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