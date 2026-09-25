Amitabh Bachchan Edges Past Shah Rukh Khan On Social Media By 1 Lakh Followers

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has narrowly edged past Shah Rukh Khan in social-media following, according to data featured in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. The report tracks the combined following of prominent personalities across X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

While the list features prominent names from entertainment, business and technology, Bollywood stars take the top three spots in social-media following. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan lead the rankings.

Amitabh Bachchan Leads Shah Rukh Khan By 1 Lakh Followers

Amitabh Bachchan has a combined following of 4.87 crore across the three platforms, while Shah Rukh Khan has 4.86 crore. The difference between the two stars is therefore just 1 lakh followers. Hrithik Roshan is close behind with 4.81 crore followers across X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The three actors together account for 14.54 crore followers across X, Instagram and LinkedIn, according to the 2025 Hurun data. Their combined following places them ahead of several prominent business and technology personalities featured in the report. Filmmaker Karan Johar follows among the Bollywood names listed, with 1.82 crore followers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has 116 lakh followers, closely followed by Anand Mahindra with 115 lakh. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has 56 lakh followers, while actor and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla and her family have 53 lakh. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has 24 lakh followers, followed by entrepreneur and producer Ronnie Screwvala with 19 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan Tops Hurun's Richest Actors List

While Amitabh Bachchan leads the social-media count, Shah Rukh Khan ranks ahead of him in terms of estimated wealth in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. Shah Rukh Khan and his family top the Screen and Sport category with an estimated wealth of Rs 10,000 crore, followed by Amitabh Bachchan at Rs 4,000 crore.

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan feature next with estimated wealth of Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, respectively.