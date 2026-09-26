<i>Swades</i> Actor Gayatri Oberoi Left Bollywood At 28, Married 59th Richest Indian Worth Rs 48,100 Crore

There was a lot of chatter as the latest Hurun India Rich List 2026 was announced, which mentioned Shah Rukh Khan as the richest actor in India with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore.

But what's interesting to note is that the Internet has dug out one of Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars, Gayatri Oberoi from Swades, who is linked to a bigger net worth than him.

Gayatri Oberoi is married to real estate entrepreneur Vikas Oberoi, and as per the Hurun India Rich List 2026, his net worth is Rs 48,100 crore, making him the 59th richest Indian.

Vikas Oberoi was part of the list even last year when his net worth amounted to Rs 42,960 crore.

When Vikas Oberoi Spoke About His Love Story with Gayatri

Gayatri forayed into the entertainment industry as a VJ back in the '90s. The following year she was part of Femina Miss India International and even represented India at Miss International 2000.

It was in 2004 that she got her big break with Shah Rukh Khan in the critically acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker film Swades.

And that was the end of her Bollywood dream, as she quit films to focus on family life.

In earlier media interactions, Gayatri explained that she did not want her focus divided; she wanted to give her all to her marriage and children.

Gayatri Oberoi was just 28 when she got married and decided to walk away from the limelight.

Vivek Oberoi had told Economic Times, “I had known Gayatri for a long time before we got married. We were just friends, more like acquaintances. Luckily, we kept bumping into each other and I strongly felt she was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

About Swades

This critically acclaimed drama by Ashutosh Gowariker follows a successful NASA scientist who returns to India to find his childhood nanny and rediscovers his deep connection to his homeland. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, the film also starred Kishori Ballal, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, and Lekh Tandon in key roles.

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