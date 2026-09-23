Gautam Adani Takes Top Spot In Hurun India Rich List 2026

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family have been placed at the top spot of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. With a net worth of Rs 9.23 lakh crore, the Adanis have overtaken Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani and family.

The Ambanis are in the second spot with a net worth of Rs 8.64 lakh crore, followed by ArcelorMittal's LN Mittal and family with a net worth of Rs 3.40 lakh crore.

The Adanis' net worth increased 13 per cent while the Ambanis' wealth declined 10 per cent, according to the report.

The Mittals came third after climbing over eight places with a 93 per cent rise in wealth. This has been attributed to tighter steel trade measures in Europe and pricing policies.

Hurun Report was founded in London in 1999 as a research, luxury publishing and events group operating globally, while Hurun India was launched in 2012 under Anas Rahman Junaid to highlight wealth creation, innovation and philanthropy with lists like the 'India Rich List' and 'India 500'.

The India Rich List 2026 featured 1,810 people whose wealth exceeded Rs 1,000 crore. Their combined wealth rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 187.5 lakh crore, the report said. With this, India now has 391 dollar billionaires, including 27 added in the last one year.

The Adani Group is a diversified organisation comprising publicly traded companies. It has created a world class transport and utility infrastructure portfolio that has a pan-India presence.

Over the years, Adani Group has positioned itself to be the market leader in its transport logistics and energy utility portfolio businesses focusing on large scale infrastructure development in India with O&M practices benchmarked to global standards.

Hurun India on its website says it showcases the country's remarkable entrepreneurial story to fellow Indians through data and to demonstrate to the world that India is an exciting place to create value.

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