'Neither Terror Nor Theatrics Will Repay Loans': India Rips Into Pak At UN

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations on Wednesday and said that it should focus more on its economy that is surviving on loans rather than covet territories of other countries or export terror.

While responding to Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said that the country's current approach will not solve Pakistan's economic crisis.

"Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these, nor its theatrics in the Council, would help repay the loans its economy survives on", he said.

Tyagi also accused Pakistan of failing to address the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when scores of civilians were killed in June during protests. The protests led to severe humanitarian shortages during which demonstrators and leaders accused Islamabad of blocking essential supplies of food, fuel, and medicine.

"This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, of students arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and of food and medicine held back. When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order. If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan", Tyagi stated.

Speaking on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, India reiterated that the Union Territory will always remain an integral part of India and called upon Pakistan to vacate the territories it occupies.

He also spoke on the issue of the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits and accused Pakistan of training, arming and sending terrorists across the border.

"Those same terrorists have since killed Kashmiris of every faith, many of them Muslim. The State that sponsored them is now asking this Council for an inquiry. The irony will not be lost on this Council", Tyagi said.

Separately, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday strongly rejected a letter circulated by Pakistan to the United Nations Security Council regarding a recent pronouncement by a Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty and accusing Islamabad of misrepresenting facts.

"Regarding the 'permanent court' or so-called 'permanent Court of Arbitration', I would like to say that Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda", he said.

"For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally-constituted court. We see this as just another attempt by Pakistan at distorting reality. Our position on this issue is very clear and we have reiterated it several times," Jaiswal said.

