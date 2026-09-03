'I Should Be In Ashu's Next Film': How Shah Rukh Khan Bagged <i>Swades</i> After Aamir Khan Exit

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, released in 2004, received widespread praise for its honest storytelling and the way it explored social issues, rural India, tradition, culture and patriotism.

But did you know that the film was not originally meant for Shah Rukh Khan? Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades went through an interesting casting journey before SRK stepped into the role of Mohan Bhargava.

Actor-writer Amin Hajee, who co-wrote Swades, recently revealed that Aamir Khan was initially considered for the film, which was then titled Desh. The script was later narrated to Hrithik Roshan, while R Madhavan also auditioned for the role before Shah Rukh eventually took it up.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amin said that Swades was always intended to be Ashutosh's next film with Aamir after Lagaan. Aamir was not only attached as the lead but was also involved as its producer through Aamir Khan Productions.

However, Aamir wanted to work more on the screenplay, but his other commitments meant he could not give Ashutosh the time he needed. With the director eager to move ahead, Aamir eventually stepped away from the role but was initially still willing to produce the film.

Ashutosh then began considering other actors. The script was narrated to Hrithik Roshan, while R Madhavan auditioned for the role.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan wanted to watch Lagaan, and a special screening was arranged for him at Adlabs in Film City, where Amin happened to be sitting next to the actor. Impressed by the film, Shah Rukh decided he wanted to be part of Ashutosh Gowariker's next project. “He said, ‘I should be in Ashu's next film. My father was a freedom fighter. I should do Desh. I should be Mohan Bhargava.'”

Shah Rukh Khan then called Ashutosh, and after a test, the role eventually went to him. “Then we tested, and I think it's all destiny. So Shah Rukh did Swades, and I became a writer, and Charlotte co-wrote it with us,” Amin said.

He also recalled SRK making an interesting observation about the film. According to him, Shah Rukh said that whenever Aamir was attached to a project and stepped away, he would pick it up without even reading the script because he knew it had to be good.

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