Akshay Oberoi Praises <i>King</i> Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him "One Of The Kindest"

Akshay Oberoi is having the busiest phase of his acting career with multiple projects lined up over the next few months. While his film Toxic, starring Yash, is in the theatres, the actor will be next seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Working with Khan has also given Akshay a chance to see the superstar away from the usual public image. He praised his warm and friendly nature on sets, saying that Shah Rukh visits them even when he is not required to shoot.

Akshay says the superstar makes people feel comfortable within minutes and speaks to them like old friends. He also feels this kindness is genuine and not fake at all.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Akshay Oberoi said, “Unfortunately, we haven't shared the screen space. But he comes to the set even when he isn't shooting. He is what everyone says he is. He's one of the kindest, gentlest people.

“In five minutes, he's talking to you like you're his buddy. That comes naturally to him…it's not like it's a put-on. He can't be faking it for all these years.”

“I got to reunite with my favourite people in the industry, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand (producer). I'd jump off a cliff for that man. He trusted me so much. I'm in Toxic because of him, because Geetu saw me in Fighter (2024). He gave me mainstream attention after years of grinding in small films. I don't know if I'll ever be able to repay him for that in this lifetime.”

Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a surprise on his birthday in 2025 by sharing the teaser of King. The clip showed him in a very different action role.

Before King, Akshay Oberoi will be seen in Love Lottery, which is scheduled to hit theatres on September 18. His work does not stop there, as he is also part of Aashram Season 4 and has also joined filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's next project, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji.