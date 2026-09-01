<i>'Baat Khatam'</i>: Actor Akshay Oberoi Defends 'Bold' <i>Toxic</i> Amid Trolling

Akshay Oberoi made a swaggy appearance in Geetu Mohandas's Toxic. The film, which also stars Yash in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 26. In Toxic, Akshay plays Tony, a stylish gangster and the brother of Huma Qureshi's character, Elizabeth.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV about the feedback he has been receiving for the film, Akshay said, "Bahut badhiya hai! (It's been wonderful.) Matlab, I've never seen meri film Rs 100 crore rupaiya kamaye hai ek din mein (I've never seen one of my films earn Rs 100 crore in a single day). Meri filmein toh kabhi aise nahi kamati hain, toh main toh bahut khush hu (My films have never earned like this before, so I'm extremely happy)."

Reflecting on how he joined Toxic and his initial reaction to the project, Akshay credited filmmaker Siddharth Anand for the opportunity.

"Well, thank you for asking that because it gives me a chance to thank Siddharth Anand. Jitna main unko thank you bolu utna hi kam hai (No matter how much I thank him, it won't be enough) because he gave me a film like Fighter. We had worked together on Flesh, a web series. He produced Flesh, and after that, he and Mamta Anand cast me in Fighter."

"Geetu went to watch Fighter in theatres, and she saw my character. She got in touch with me after that for Toxic. So, I came on board all thanks to Siddharth Anand. Because of him, the audience and a director like Geetu got to see my work."

Akshay added, "Main toh Geetu ka pehle se hi fan hu (I've been a fan of Geetu for a long time). I had watched Liar's Dice and Moothon, and I had always wished to work with her. So, I'm just so grateful for Toxic."

Addressing the film's reception, including its strong box-office performance and the mixed critical response it has received in some quarters, Akshay said he does not focus on the reviews and remains proud of the project.

"I have no take. It's not my place to have a take. The movie has a whole different meaning for me. I'm super proud of the film. I loved making the film."

"It's now for public consumption. It's a movie made for public consumption. It's out there, people are talking about it, whatever it is. I think we made a great film, and we put our sweat, blood and tears into it.

"And it's a spectacle. It's bold. It's its own unique film. It'll always be special. Again, this is for you as part of the media, for fans of the film, and for people out there. For me, the numbers are enormous. For me, it's a huge victory. So, I don't know, I can't see it any other way. I only see it through that lens."

When asked whether he consciously avoids paying attention to negativity surrounding the film, Akshay said he is largely unaware of it and prefers to focus on his own experience.

"I don't know that I'm even aware of it. You're saying it, but I genuinely don't know. Again, why would I focus on any of that?

"For me, it's been a great experience, and it's a film that I genuinely love. Baat khatam (That's the end of the matter). I don't know that I've even thought about what you're asking. It hasn't crossed my mind. I'm not aware of it, really."

Talking about Toxic's box office collection, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 221.55 crore, while the gross is around Rs 264.80 crore.



Also Read: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash's Film Doesn't Crash On First Monday, Mints Rs 221.55 Crore In India