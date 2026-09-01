<i>Khuda Haafiz</i> Actor Slams Trolls Bodyshaming Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Look: 'This Is Motherhood'

Katrina Kaif made a rare public appearance recently where she was seen attending filmmaker Kuku Kohli's funeral after he died on August 25. Soon, various clips and pictures of the actress heading into the venue with Vicky Kaushal went viral, as she faced severe body-shaming from the audience.

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi has now reacted to the excessive trolling in her Instagram story, calling it "ridiculous".

Shivaleeka Oberoi, known for her work in Khuda Haafiz, wrote, "Kya ho gaya hai, means?!?! This is motherhood! This is what normal postpartum recovery looks like - the good, the bad, the bloating, the exhaustion and everything in between."

She added, "Stop glorifying a version of motherhood that doesn't exist."

Sharing the post, she also said, "After seeing multiple such posts in the last few days... can't help but think how ridiculous the thought process is!"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November 2025.

Recently, after her pictures from Kuku Kohli's funeral went viral, several social media users flooded the comments section questioning her "look".

One person wrote, "Moti ho gayi hai. (She's become fat)"

Another user added, "Bimaar hai kya? (Is she not well?)"

Someone else passed a nasty comment, "Old woman."

About Shivaleeka Oberoi

Shivaleeka Oberoi started her career as an Assistant Durector with Kick (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016). She then made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019, and gained fame with her performances in Khuda Haafiz (2020) and its sequel, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (2022).

About Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly first met in 2019 at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar and started dating that same year. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in December 2021.

They welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November 2025. Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they named their son Vihaan after Vicky's character in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Katrina Kaif is currently on a professional break from films to focus on motherhood. Her last major theatrical release was the 2024 neo-noir thriller Merry Christmas, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To Debut Film Director Kuku Kohli, Vicky-Katrina Attend Last Rites