Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Actor Playing Neem Karoli Baba In <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>

Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama Hanuman Ansh released in theatres on August 7. The film, based on the life of Hindu guru Neem Karoli Baba, explores themes of spirituality, devotion and his divine connection with Lord Hanuman. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa portrays the celebrated saint in the movie.

Here's everything you need to know about the actor and his role as Neem Karoli Baba.

1. Hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shobhinaw is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He also trained and later taught acting at the Opulent School of Acting and Films.

2. Before his breakout acting role, he spent nearly a decade working in behind-the-scenes production roles in Bollywood. According to IMDb, his industry credits include working as an assistant director, second-unit director and script/continuity supervisor.

3. Shobhinaw also contributed to popular Indian television series and streaming projects such as CID, Ragini MMS Returns, Happily Ever After and Mahapaur.

4. Shobhinaw made his acting debut in the 2026 hit devotional film, Hanuman Ansh. He was widely praised for his portrayal of the young Neem Karoli Baba.

5. The actor's path to playing the lead role was completely accidental. He initially joined the production crew of Hanuman Ansh as an assistant director. Recognising his innate simplicity and talent, director Vishal Chaturvedi asked him to sit for an intensive five-hour screen test, which ultimately led to him being cast as the iconic spiritual guru.

Hanuman Ansh also features Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Mannish Chaudhary in key roles. The film chronicles the early life and spiritual transformation of the revered Indian mystic Neem Karoli Baba.

The narrative traces the life of a young boy who is grieving the tragic loss of his mother. He embarks on an intense spiritual quest to find Lord Ram so he can meet her again. His relentless devotion and search for the divine ultimately lead him down a path of deep spirituality. The film follows his journey from age 13 as he becomes a beloved spiritual leader.