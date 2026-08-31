Malayalam Actor Ahaana Krishna To Marry Cinematographer Nimish Ravi? Here's What The Internet Thinks

Wedding rumours are swirling around Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi. Social media users are speculating that the couple is set to marry later this year.

The speculation began after Ahaana shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in a black salwar suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Thinking about my Thangamaana Paiyyan [Precious boy]." However, after the post went up, it was a comment that drew more attention than the pictures themselves.

One user claimed that Ahaana would be getting married to “that precious boy” on September 13. The comment quickly garnered more than 100 likes within minutes, but Ahaana deleted it after noticing it, as per a report by Kaumudi.

A similar comment later appeared from the same profile, following which reports surfaced on Reddit claiming that Ahaana had blocked the account.

Ahaana's relationship with Nimish Ravi has been widely discussed on social media and within the film industry for some time. Rumours suggesting that the couple will get married on September 13 have now surfaced online. There are also reports claiming that the wedding could be a three-day celebration at Taj Kovalam.

Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi have known each other as close friends for about ten years after first meeting during early short film projects. The two first worked together on the 2019 Malayalam film Luca, where Nimish served as the cinematographer, and Ahaana played the female lead. They have continued working together on other projects, including the viral music video Thonnal and the hit film Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

Ahaana's father and actor Krishna Kumar also hinted at their relationship in interviews and revealed that Ahaana had messaged him about her plans to marry. He also shared that both families have known each other for decades.