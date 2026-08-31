'There Is A Limit To Everything': Rajat Dalal Rams Thar Into Car Blocking His Way

Rajat Dalal is once again in the news after he shared videos from a parking dispute in Faridabad, Haryana, where he appeared to use his Thar to hit a car that was blocking his way.

What's Happening

The Bigg Boss 18 contestant posted the videos on his Instagram Stories and explained that vehicles being parked in a way that blocks his car have become a regular issue.

The incident reportedly took place in Sector 16, Faridabad.

In the first video, Rajat showed his Thar parked between two vehicles, with cars positioned both in front of and behind his SUV. He claimed that he faces a similar situation regularly.

Sharing the video, Rajat wrote, "Roz ka drama hai. Everyday they find my car only to block."

In another clip, Rajat was seen driving his Thar into the car parked in front of him before leaving the spot. He explained that he had waited for the vehicle's owner for around 45-50 minutes but could not locate them. He also claimed that there was no contact number available on the car.

The caption on the video read, "Patiently waited for 45-50 minutes, no contact number, nothing."

Rajat subsequently shared more videos showing vehicles allegedly parked improperly in the lane. He said the parking issue had occurred several times and clarified that the videos were not staged or created for promotional purposes.

He wrote, "It is not a promotional video or a scripted thing. This is the case with the parking everyday. This is not an aerial shot taken by a drone. This was recorded from the 3rd floor of the gym. Ek limit hote hai har cheez ki (There is a limit to everything)."

Background

This is not the first time Rajat has faced scrutiny over incidents involving vehicles. In 2024, he was accused of hitting a bike rider with his car and allegedly continuing to drive without stopping. He was also accused of driving at a high speed at the time.

Earlier, Rajat had been arrested in connection with allegations that he kidnapped and assaulted an 18-year-old student over an Instagram post. He was subsequently released on bail.

About Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal is a powerlifter and fitness influencer who has competed in national and international championships. At the WPC Asian Championship, he won three gold medals and one silver medal and also broke a world squat record.

In 2023, he recorded a 302.5 kg deadlift in the men's junior 90 kg category, which was recognised as a world record.

Rajat later entered the television reality show Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. He finished as the second runner-up, while Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner.

Following his Bigg Boss stint, Rajat participated in the reality show The 50. He made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated ahead of the finale.