Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts After Fan Suggests 'Samraj' For Her And Raj Nidimoru's Baby

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey as she shared a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump. The actor is expecting her first child with husband, Raj Nidimoru, and has been sharing moments from this new phase of her life on Instagram.

However, her recent post prompted a fan to suggest possible names for the couple's baby. "How about Samaira (Girl) or Samaraj (Boy)? Perfect mix of Sam & Raj! Take care, Samantha garu," the user wrote in the comments section.

Samantha had a witty response to the suggestion. Reacting to the proposed name, she wrote, "SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don't you think?" along with a laughing emoji.

Samantha recently conducted an AMA session on Instagram and opened up about her pregnancy experience with fans.

Before asking fellow mums-to-be and new mothers how they were doing, Samantha shared, "Bought all the baby things. Now intimidated by all the baby things. So far, the laptop stand."

Weight gain is one of the most common experiences during pregnancy.

Responding to a fan who said she was gaining weight, Samantha replied, "I feel ya. 11 kg already."

Another woman advised the Maa Inti Bangaram star to get as much sleep as possible, adding, "Your life is going to change and there is no turning back."

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expected to welcome their baby in December.