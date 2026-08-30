Baby Bump, Polka-Dot Dress And Maternity Glow: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Pics Win Hearts

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with another glamorous photo dump, and fans cannot get enough of it. From serving major maternity fashion inspiration to enjoying a hot cup of coffee with a cookie, her latest post has it all.

The actor effortlessly flaunted her baby bump in a series of photographs. Samantha was seen posing in an iconic polka-dot dress, while her glowing skin also caught everyone's attention.

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Samantha shared a collection of new photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. Several mirror selfies featured the actor smiling as she proudly flaunted her baby bump. Keeping the caption simple, Samantha accompanied the post with a brown heart and a white heart emoji. Samantha's post went viral as soon as she shared it on Instagram.

The actor recently conducted an AMA session on Instagram and opened up about her pregnancy experience with fans.

Before asking fellow mums-to-be and new mothers how they were doing, Samantha shared, "Bought all the baby things. Now intimidated by all the baby things. So far, the laptop stand."

Weight gain is one of the most common experiences during pregnancy. Responding to a fan who said she was gaining weight, Samantha replied, "I feel ya. 11 kg already."

Another woman advised the Maa Inti Bangaram star to get as much sleep as possible, adding, "Your life is going to change and there is no turning back." According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expected to welcome their baby in December.



Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares How Much Weight She Has Gained During Pregnancy