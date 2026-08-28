Malaika Arora Gives Power Dressing A High-Fashion Twist In Shirt, Tie And Pencil Skirt

Malaika Arora is serving effortless boss-babe energy, proving once again that power dressing can be equal parts polished and undeniably glamorous. The actress stepped out in a look that perfectly blended sharp tailoring with her signature sultry edge, turning a classic workwear-inspired ensemble into a statement in contemporary fashion.

Malaika appeared at the set of Pitch To Get Rich wearing a powder-blue structured shirt, featuring strong padded shoulders. The shirt came with a crisp pointed collar, enhancing the tailored aesthetic. The full-length sleeves with structured cuffs, along with a flap-like panel across the bust area, further added a more contemporary touch to the look. Malaika paired the shirt with a deep burgundy necktie, adding a menswear touch to the outfit.

The shirt was tucked into a high-waisted black pencil skirt with a sleek, body-skimming silhouette. The skirt emphasised her curves while maintaining the outfit's executive feel. To finish off the look, the actress wore black leather split-toe, open-front heels, highlighting an edgy finish. The unconventional shoe choice further made the outfit feel more high-fashion and experimental.

For accessories, Malaika opted for a long gold cross pendant, which fell over her tie, creating a striking contrast. She also layered another minimal chain to complete the stacking and wore matching statement earrings and rings.

Malaika carried a wine-red structured handbag, bringing a rich pop of colour to the look. The dark tone beautifully complemented the burgundy tie and added warmth against the powder-blue shirt.

For hair and makeup, the actress kept it simple. She pulled her hair back in a sleek, neat updo, keeping the focus on the structured outfit. Malaika's makeup appeared polished as she channelled softly defined eyes and brows, muted rosy lipstick and a refined finish.

There is no doubt that Malaika aced making classic power dressing feel effortlessly modern.

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