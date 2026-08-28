Kiara Advani Stuns In Manish Malhotra's White Chiffon Saree Paired With 78-Carat Ruby Necklace

Kiara Advani stepped into the spotlight in a striking Manish Malhotra creation, effortlessly balancing contemporary glamour with the designer's distinctive traditional aesthetic. The look was defined by its refined detailing and an understated sense of luxury, creating a statement that felt polished yet refreshingly modern.

What stood out was the ease with which Kiara carried the ensemble. Her natural poise allowed the design to speak for itself, while her styling added a sleek edge. In the photos posted by the designer himself, Kiara was seen draped in a flowy white chiffon saree that fell effortlessly around the body, creating an ethereal silhouette.

The sheer fabric of the saree was styled in a fluid drape, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully over the shoulders and arms, resembling a cape. The saree was paired with a corset-style blouse, introducing a more contemporary element to the whole look. The blouse came with a deep sweetheart neckline and a structured shape that defined her body before flowing seamlessly into the saree drape.

The standout element of Kiara's whole look was a magnificent ruby and diamond necklace. According to Manish Malhotra's post, the necklace was composed of over 78 carats of Mozambique and Burmese rubies that sat prominently around Kiara's collarbone. The vivid rubies were delicately framed by diamond-set foliage in 18K gold, creating a striking contrast against the pristine white saree.

Sharing the photos, the designer wrote, “Beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani draped in a flowy white chiffon saree detailed with a classic necklace with a composition of over 78 carats of Mozambique and Burmese rubies, unfolding in a cascade of crimson blooms, delicately framed by diamond-set foliage, set in 18K gold.”

Kiara's glam beauty look further complemented the outfit's quiet sophistication. Her sleek hair was styled in a deep side part and swept over one shoulder. She kept her makeup polished with defined brows, smoky eyes and a rose-toned lip.

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