How Smoky Eyes Became The Ultimate Canvas For 'Bad Girls' Makeup In Bollywood

"The eyes, Chico. They never lie." Al Pacino's Tony Montana says this in the 1983 crime classic Scarface. And while Tony was hardly talking about eyeliner, he may have accidentally summed up one of Bollywood's oldest visual tricks rather well.

Eyes tell us a lot about a person. The way someone looks at you can signal affection, anger, fear, confidence or, in the case of Bollywood, trouble. And over the years, Hindi cinema has used makeup not merely to make its leading ladies look pretty, but to tell us who they are before they have even said a word.

Take the now-viral 'clean girl' aesthetic. Before it became the viral clean girl make-up i.e, slicked-back hair, barely-there makeup and little to no eye makeup, this look, especially in Bollywood, came with an entire personality package: cultured, well-mannered, polished and perhaps the women you would not think twice before making them meet your parents.

Bollywood turned a makeup technique into a shorthand for the "bad girl".

But what happens when Bollywood wants to tell us that a woman is the opposite of all that? Well, the clues are usually not particularly subtle. Maybe a short dress, a little messy hair, a nightclub, perhaps a cigarette, and, most importantly, smoky eyes.

Think Veronica in Cocktail, or Sonia in Jism. Think Anushka Sharma's wild, single-era Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Because, as Tony Montana told us, it's the eyes, Chico. They never lie.

But before we smoke out how Bollywood turned a makeup technique into a shorthand for the "bad girl", let's go back to where the smoky eye began.

Where Did The Smoky Eye Come From?

The modern smoky eye is essentially dark eyeliner and eyeshadow blended outwards into softer shades, creating that deliberately blurred, lived-in effect. But its ancestors are much older.

Ancient Egyptians and Mesopotamians used 'kohl' around their eyes for decoration, ritual purposes and even protection from the sun. Cleopatra also became the poster girl for dramatic eyes, but it would be a stretch to say she invented the smoky eye we know today.

Then came cinema.

In the silent-film era, actors needed intensely defined eyes so their expressions could be read on screen. Theda Bara's heavily kohled eyes in Cleopatra (1917), for instance, helped cement the mysterious, seductive "vamp" image.

By the 1920s, dark eyeliner, smudged shadows, thin brows and heavily emphasised eyes had become fashionable beyond the screen.

Cleopatra is a 1917 American silent historical drama film based on H. Rider Haggard's 1889 novel Cleopatra. Photo: IMDb

The look evolved through the decades. The 1950s gave us precise liner and polished glamour, while the 1960s went bigger with lashes, graphic liner and dramatic shadows.

The smoky eye as we recognise it today really found its fashion moment in the 1990s, particularly through makeup artist Linda Cantello's deliberately smudged, imperfect eye looks for Gucci. It was reportedly known initially as the "Gucci look", rather than the smoky eye.

And then, of course, Bollywood got its hands on it.

Bollywood And Its Perfect Weapon: Kajal

India did not need Hollywood to introduce it to dramatic eyes. We had kajal.

For generations, kajal and kohl have been used across South Asia to define and accentuate the eyes. Cinema simply turned up the volume.

In older Hindi films, heavily lined eyes were practical as much as they were aesthetic. Studio lighting could wash out facial features, while close-ups made expressive eyes an important part of a performance.

The result was a familiar Bollywood eye: thick kajal, darkened lash lines, smudged corners, mascara and sometimes false lashes.

But the interesting part was what those eyes said.

Dark, expressive eyes could mean innocence, heartbreak, sensuality, longing or danger. And somewhere along the way, Bollywood began assigning different meanings to the same black pencil.

Enter The Vamp

If there is one group of women who helped give dramatic eye makeup its reputation, it was the Bollywood and daily soap vamps.

From Helen and Bindu to Aruna Irani and Kalpana Iyer and, of course, Kamolika, the vamp was often introduced through a nightclub, a cabaret number or a suspiciously glittery room.

Helen's iconic performance of Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo in Howrah Bridge (1958) is a classic example. Westernised costumes, elaborate hair, dramatic makeup and a performance style that created a visual distinction.

The heroine was often the woman in a sari, with softer makeup and a demure gaze. The vamp? She had the smoky eyes, the sequins, the lashes and absolutely no interest in asking for permission.

This heroine-vamp divide became one of Bollywood's most enduring visual codes. The "good woman" was associated with modesty, family and tradition, while the vamp represented sexual freedom, nightlife, Westernisation and temptation.

Smoky eyes fitted rather perfectly into the latter category.

When Smoky Eyes Became The "Bad Girl"

As Bollywood entered the 1990s and 2000s, the vamp and heroine began to blur into one another. Women were no longer neatly divided into "good" and "bad". But makeup retained some of those old visual cues. The smoky eye was used to do some of the heavy lifting.

Take Rangeela. Urmila Matondkar's bold, urban styling with smoky black eyes helped establish a new kind of female glamour: youthful, fashionable and unapologetically modern.

Urmila Matondkar from Rangeela.

Then came films such as Murder, Dhoom 2, Dostana, Asoka, Jism 2 and The Dirty Picture, where dark, smudged eyes became closely associated with sensuality and sexual confidence.

In Murder, Mallika Sherawat's smoky-eyed gaze was practically part of the film's vocabulary. In Jism 2, Bipasha Basu's dark eyes complemented the erotic-thriller aesthetic.

The New-Age "Bad Girl"

The most interesting shift happened when Bollywood stopped making the smoky-eyed woman a literal villain and started making her 'cool'.

Veronica in Cocktail is a perfect example. Played by Deepika Padukone, she is glamorous, sexually confident, parties hard and refuses to behave like the stereotypical "good girl". Her smoky eyes, messy hair and Western wardrobe become part of that character language.

And then there is Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

When Anushka Sharma's Alizeh is single and living life on her own terms, her styling is deliberately undone. Smudged eyes, messy hair and an effortless wardrobe tell us she is independent, impulsive and emotionally complicated.

Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Bollywood has also used smoky eyes to represent women dealing with heartbreak. The latest addition to this look is Kiara Advani's look in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is the latest example.

Her character is shown as bold, sexually unapologetic, and dark; smudged eye makeup is not simply a glamour choice. That's how you deal with breakups or heartbreak, also, according to Bollywood. The deliberately intense eyes add a sense of vulnerability beneath the polish, making her look both glamorous and emotionally broken.

So, Is Black Smoky Eye Really "Bad Girl" Makeup?

Bollywood has gradually moved away from the rigid heroine-vamp binary, and the smoky eye has made the journey with it.

Today, it can signal confidence, glamour, rebellion, emotional intensity, power. But the old association is still there. Give a Bollywood woman black smoky eyes, tousled hair, a leather jacket and a nightclub, and audiences will probably know exactly what 'sort of character' has just entered the frame.

The smoky eye, in other words, became Bollywood's visual shorthand for women who were too glamorous, too sexual, too independent or simply too unwilling to 'behave'.

Bollywood and the eyes still know exactly what they're doing.