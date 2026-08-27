Manisha Koirala, 'Ex-Rebel Without A Cause', Has A Message For Gen Z

Over the past few years, Gen Z has been changing the course of politics, from Nepal to India. The younger generation is fighting for issues that matter, calling out politicians for a lack of accountability, and bringing important issues into the limelight.

Irrespective of where you look, you will find everyone, from filmmakers and brands to politicians, catering to Gen Z. Speaking at the NDTV World Anvishka Summit in Kathmandu, Manisha Koirala opened up about the role of Gen Z in politics and shared a few pieces of advice for the youth.

Manisha Koirala's Advice For Gen Z

In September 2025, Nepal's Gen Z-led protest reportedly helped bring down Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government, and a new government under Prime Minister Balendra Shah took over. Similarly, in India, Gen Z participated in protests over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) paper leaks in New Delhi and Jharkhand.

Speaking on the same, the Heeramandi star said, "I support the younger generation's energy. I support and I salute the fact that they stood up against corruption, against a political class failing to address corruption."

She also added that it is too early for her, or for anyone, to discredit the younger generation. However, she also believes that just because someone is young does not mean they will automatically become good leaders.

"There is wisdom and experience that a country needs," the actor said, adding, "Accountability matters. Delivery matters."

She also pointed out that this is not the first time a younger generation has assumed leadership in Nepal. She spoke about her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, who was the first democratically elected Prime Minister of the country in 1959. She added that he, along with many members of his cabinet, was young when he took up a leadership role.

Manisha Koirala believes that fighting against something is not enough without a clear vision and direction. Drawing from her own experience, the actor shared that she was "a rebel without a cause" in her youth. However, over the years, she realised that she did not need to waste time learning every lesson the hard way when she could benefit from the guidance of her elders and avoid some of life's pitfalls.

"My request would be to not discredit the wisdom and experience of older people. Take good guidance and have a vision," she said, urging young people not to think so highly of themselves that they overlook others' life experiences.

She also advised that the youth should understand that "Life is multi-layered, and it's not black and white. It has many layers and complexities."

The actor concluded that life is full of struggles, and those struggles make a person sharper, stronger and more sensitive.

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