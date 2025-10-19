Manisha Koirala Gets Emotional As She Returns To Workout After 3 Months

Actress Manisha Koirala couldn't help but feel a little emotional as she returned to working out after three long months.

The Dil Se.. actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of her in the middle of an exercise.

Expressing how fragile human strength can be, Manisha Koirala penned on the post, "After three months away, stepping back into my workout felt strangely emotional. The body felt weaker, the movements heavier - a reminder of how quickly strength can fade (sic)."

However, she pointed out that muscle memory is a good friend and can prove crucial in regaining one's lost strength.

"It was humbling, almost disheartening... yet somewhere deep inside, I knew the body remembers. Muscle memory is a quiet friend. So here I am, started again - slow, grateful, and determined to rebuild, one breath, one step at a time." (Seedling and Dizzy emoji) @rushfitness.np @kusal_magar_," Manisha concluded.

On Thursday, Manisha Koirala opened up about her approach to handling uncertainty and confusion in life, revealing how she always ends up finding her grounding in yoga.

The 55-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture collage of her doing various yoga poses.

The photo showed her performing Anjaneyasana﻿ and Sukhasana﻿.

"When life feels uncertain and the mind races in confusions... I turn to stillness. In that stillness, I turn again to yoga - not as exercise, but as a way of returning home. Balance isn't something I find, it's something I return to (sic)," Manisha Koirala captioned the post.

Speaking of womanhood, she went on saying, "Here's to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here's to choosing people who add meaning to our lives."

Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, often shares motivating posts on her social media about constant work on physical and mental health.