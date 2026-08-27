Inside Delhi's 104-Year-Old Roshanara Club: Cost Of Membership And Why It's So Prestigious

Being rich is about how much wealth you have, but prestige is about exclusivity. The elite often signal status by wearing couture from renowned designers, carrying limited-edition bags and shoes, and keeping membership circles at heritage clubs as exclusive as possible.

One such institution in Delhi is the Roshanara Club, a 104-year-old sports club recognised as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The club is back in the news after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a lifetime membership scheme, offering 750 memberships with access to fitness, sports, leisure and recreational facilities on the premises.

How Much Will It Cost To Become A Member Of The Roshanara Club

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh has been advocating making sports and recreational spaces more accessible to Delhiites as part of efforts to promote "Ease of Living."

PTI quoted the DDA, "The opening of life membership is in line with L-G Sandhu's vision to provide people greater access to a wide range of sports and recreational facilities."

Under the scheme, 750 memberships are available, of which 400 are offered in the non-government category, while the remaining 350 are reserved for the government/PSU category.

People applying under the non-government category will have to pay Rs 12.50 lakh, plus GST. Applicants under the government/PSU category will have to pay Rs 4 lakh, plus GST.

Registration opens on August 28, and applicants can register until October 27.

Where And How To Apply

According to reports, interested candidates can register on the official website.

https://online.dda.org.in/golfcourse/RoshanaraClub/RoshanaraClubHome.aspx

An applicant must not only pay the membership fee but also upload the required documents, which will be verified by the authorities.

After the verification process is complete, the DDA will release a final list of approved applicants who will be granted lifetime membership at Roshanara Club.

What's So Special About Roshanara Club?

Located in North Delhi, Roshanara Club is one of the most prestigious sports clubs in the capital. It is where Mughal heritage, colonial-era architecture and modern sporting culture converge.

Spread across 22 acres near Roshanara Bagh, the club was established on August 15, 1922. It was built by the British as a recreational and social retreat. The 104-year-old institution has witnessed Delhi's transformation into a melting pot of cultures.

It is also the venue where the BCCI was formed, and its grounds have hosted several legendary cricketers. The original lease granted during British rule expired in 2012, while leases for other sections expired in 2017. This triggered a legal battle between the club authorities and the DDA.

When the matter reached the Delhi High Court, the bench ruled in favour of the DDA's eviction order, allowing the authority to take control of the club in 2023. Since then, the club has been undergoing restoration and modernisation, with efforts focused on upgrading facilities while preserving its colonial-era character.

The club now features upgraded cricket grounds and practice pitches, badminton and squash courts, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, multi-surface tennis courts, a library, a children's play area, a dining hall, banquet facilities, billiards rooms and a dedicated jogging park.

New members will be able to make full use of these facilities.

"For budding sports enthusiasts, the club also offers coaching facilities, including training by qualified coaches in select disciplines. The cricket ground can be made available for tournaments and corporate events," the DDA further said in a statement.

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