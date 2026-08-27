How Much Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Private Jet To The UK Cost?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in the United Kingdom just a few days after announcing their return to London after six years. While reports suggest that King Charles III was aware of their move, the couple's decision has surprised their fans as well as the media.

But it's not just their move back to the UK that is making headlines. The couple also grabbed attention by arriving in a private jet, reportedly paying a whopping amount for the journey.

How Much Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Pay For The Private Jet To The UK

According to a Page Six report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chartered a private jet through Planet 9, a renowned global private aviation company. The reported hourly cost of the jet was $12,000.

Since the flight from the US to the UK is estimated to take around 10 hours, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly paid a staggering $120,000. The jet featured seating for up to 13 passengers, two bathrooms, five beds, and storage space for 12-15 medium-sized suitcases.

The couple opted to fly with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet in a Bombardier Global Express XRS, which, according to Planet 9, was refurbished in 2023. A source told the publication that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to travel by private jet because they wanted to bring their family dogs, Pula, a black Labrador retriever, and Mia, a beagle, with them to the UK.

According to a report by People, the family's rescue chickens will remain at their Montecito home and will be cared for there.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Move To The UK

Six years after stepping back from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to leave California and live in the UK. The Telegraph reported that the couple plan to remain in the country for an extended period. They will be living in the Cotswolds region of central England and have enrolled their children in school.

It is not yet clear whether the move is permanent, and reports suggest that the couple will keep their homes in California and Portugal. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, will begin school in September at an institution that is reportedly "in or close to" the Cotswolds.

Based on reports and videos that have emerged over the years, it appears that Prince Harry has mended his relationship with his father, King Charles III. However, he reportedly remains estranged from his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, and William's wife, Catherine.

Also Read | Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Return To UK. A Look At Their $21 Million Montecito Mansion