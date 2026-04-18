Meghan Markle Attends Australian Retreat For Just 2 Hours, Fans Slam Rs 3 Lakh Tickets

Meghan Markle headlined Her Best Life, a community and podcast for women, retreat, organised in Sydney, Australia, from April 17 to 19, 2026, but it soon turned into a fiasco on the internet. One might even say that where there is the Duchess of Sussex, controversies often follow.

The 44‑year‑old With Love, Meghan star recently attended the Her Best Life retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, and just two hours later, she reportedly left in a Range Rover. While it may appear that she arrived, fulfilled her commitments, and departed, there is more to the story.

Fans Paid Rs 3 Lakh For A Q&A, Table Photo With Meghan Markle

For those who are unaware, fans paid a huge amount just to have a Q&A session and a table photo with Meghan Markle. The retreat had two options for the ticket - $2,699 (Rs 2.49 lakh) and $3,199 (Rs 2.96 lakh, nearly Rs 3 lakh) per person.

For the Rs 2.49 lakh ticket, guests were offered a twin‑share hotel room along with all weekend inclusions. On the other hand, the Rs 2.96 lakh ticket included a group table photo with Meghan Markle, a premium hotel stay, an exclusive VIP goodie bag, and all weekend inclusions.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Duchess of Sussex earned over $150,000 (around Rs 1.3 crore) from her appearance at the Her Best Life retreat.

When Meghan Markle joined Her Best Life podcast co‑host Gemma O'Neill, who organised the retreat along with co‑host Jackie 'O' Henderson, for a Q&A session, she spoke about the challenges of being a public figure and the scrutiny one goes through.

She also shared that since marrying Prince Harry, she had experienced a whirlwind of good and bad moments, including the births of their children and everything else she had "endured."

Fans Slam Rs 3 Lakh Tickets

Fans who paid an exorbitant amount to participate in the retreat are unhappy because Meghan Markle reportedly attended it for just two hours.

"Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend 'retreat' time with her? How is that kind?" questioned an X user.

Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend “retreat” time with her? How is that kind? She disappeared before dinner and spent longer at the rugby, where she ate classic footy fare. — ArtsCulture (@ArtsandCulture) April 17, 2026

"How ridiculous, they advertised like she was spending the whole weekend with them," another user commented.

"She didn't go down there to spend time with any of those people, just to get a few PR photos and collect her share of the takings," a third claimed.

What Did Meghan Markle's Representative Say

The official Her Best Life website referred to Meghan Markle as a “special guest” and only advertised her participation in a Q&A session.

"Join us for an intimate luxury weekend by the ocean designed to bring women together for powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experiences," it read. "The highlight of the weekend will be an in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

After the fiasco unfolded, Meghan Markle's representative told Page Six, "Meghan was always confirmed only to attend the retreat for her Q&A portion of the weekend."

"She had a lovely time sitting down and talking to Gemma in front of such an engaging audience," the statement further read.

There has been no official statement from the organisers of the Her Best Life retreat so far.

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