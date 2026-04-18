Bipasha Basu's Swimsuit Special Cover Resurfaces, Internet Says, 'No One Can Be Her'

Bipasha Basu made her Hindi cinema debut in 2001 with Ajnabee, but even before that, she had already made a name for herself in the modelling world. She embodied the idea of the next‑door girl and did not conform to the white‑washed beauty norms that once dominated the Indian film industry.

She confidently embraced her brown skin and how. But that wasn't all; the actor was also among the most sought‑after stars of the early 2000s, celebrated not just for her talent but also for the undeniable aura she brought to the silver screen.

Every girl, irrespective of the country she belonged to, wanted not just to look like but also to be Bipasha Basu. Her sharp features, sculpted body, and the sheer grace with which she rocked every outfit she wore attracted admirers across the world. In a world where there was no concept of social media (as we know it today) and virality, she was already a popular personality. In Gen Z lingo, she was a baddie.

Recently, Diet Sabya, a fashion commentator, took to Instagram to share an old Elle Swimsuit Special cover featuring Bipasha Basu in a red bikini. Not only did it go viral, but the internet is also obsessed with the actor and is happy to rediscover her.

Bipasha Basu's Swimsuit Cover Resurfaces

The 1998 edition featured Bipasha Basu posing beside a pool, wearing a red halter-neck bikini set. It had geometric patterns in white. The actor accessorised her look with a silver armlet on her left hand and stacked bangles on her right.

The caption of the post read, "Remember when the girlies wanted to be BIPS so bad?" We could not agree more with Diet Sabya.

Internet Reacts To Bipasha Basu's Cover

A user wrote that girls still want to be like her (Bipasha).

A second commented, "The melanin and those curves," praising.

A third wrote, "I wish I were her."

Another user commented that Bipasha was in a whole different league.

A fifth user wrote that nobody could be like BIPS. They also appreciated her beauty back in the 2000s and said they loved her in her mom era.

A sixth user wrote, "She was Zeenat of that era."

"Bips was and is that 'iconic brown baddie', and as a Bengali, she represents us, and we are proud of her always," wrote another user.

Bipasha Basu was last seen in Dangerous, a 2020 crime-thriller web series.

Also Read | Indian Family Faces Police Action In Japan Over Late Kimono Return, Internet Reacts