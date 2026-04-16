Indian Family Faces Police Action In Japan Over Late Kimono Return, Internet Reacts

An Indian family faced police intervention in Japan after returning rented kimonos later than the agreed time. The incident has since gone viral on social media. Mumbai-based content creator Ashika Jain shared her experience in an Instagram video posted a day ago, explaining how the delay led to a misunderstanding with the shop staff.

Details

"Bhaisahaab Japan ki police literally hume pakadne aa gayi (Police in Japan came to arrest us)," Jain said in the video. "And it all started because I decided to wear a kimono that day."

According to Jain, they had rented traditional kimonos from a shop that allows tourists to wear the attire for a few hours while visiting nearby areas. Such rental services are common in Japan and usually include assistance with dressing as well as clear instructions on return timings.

Jain initially spoke positively about the experience, praising the range of kimonos available and the staff for guiding them through the process. After getting dressed, the group visited popular tourist spots and took photographs. "We were just walking, posing, laughing non-stop," she said.

The problem arose when the group failed to return the kimonos on time. "We were supposed to return everything by 5 pm. Hum late ho gaye (We were late)," Jain explained.

She said the shop charged a late fee of 1,100 yen (about Rs 646) per person for every 30 minutes of delay. "We were five people and 37 minutes late," she added. This resulted in a charge of 2,200 yen per person.

Jain said she tried to negotiate with the shop staff, requesting that they charge only for the first half hour. "I was just asking them to consider only the first half an hour. But, because of the language barrier, she thought I am refusing to pay, and she called the police!" she said.

Japanese police officers arrived at the rental shop and listened to both sides. Jain said the situation remained calm throughout. "Police ne calmly suna... par discount zero diya," she said. "But that's Japan. Rules are strict."

The family eventually paid the full late fee before leaving.

Internet Reacts

The video has since circulated on other social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions. While some viewers sympathised with the tourists and pointed to communication issues, others criticised the group for not following the rental terms and attempting to bargain instead of paying the fee immediately.

Please don't do this really. If you're late in getting back respectfully pay the fines. Don't bargain please. The Police had to intervene and then too they're like we got no discount :/



Source: https://t.co/7im6OKmdru

pic.twitter.com/C19byPyBxx — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) April 15, 2026

One user wrote, "Please don't do this really. If you're late in getting back, respectfully pay the fines. Don't bargain please. The police had to intervene and then too they're like we got no discount."

They sure have enough money to pay fines if they can afford to have a trip with rentals on an Indian salary.

Note: The fines are in increments of 30 minute slots, not per minute. So 37 minutes would count as 30+30 for fines. — ଦୁର୍ଭାଗ୍ୟଗ୍ରସ୍ତ (@Utkala_Kalinga) April 16, 2026

"They sure have enough money to pay fines if they can afford a trip with rentals on an Indian salary. Note: The fines are in increments of 30-minute slots, not per minute. So 37 minutes would count as 30 + 30 for fines," wrote another user.