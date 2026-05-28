Veteran Influencer Explains Why Young People Are Delaying Marriage In Viral Video

A video by veteran content creator Vinod Kumar Sharma has sparked discussion on why many young people today are choosing to delay marriage or avoid it altogether. Sharing his views on Instagram on May 26, Sharma said that the shift is not due to a lack of interest in marriage but a deeper concern about making the wrong choice in a life partner.

About The Video

"Why do you think young people these days are getting married late or not getting married at all?" he captioned the post. In the video, Sharma explains that people in their 30s and 35s are not afraid of marriage itself but are cautious about entering into a relationship that may not work in the long run.

"Nowadays, young adults in their 30s and 35s do not fear marriage itself but rather the prospect of making the wrong choice. They have observed that many people are unhappy in their relationships yet are unable to speak up about it. Some are merely 'adjusting,' while others stay put simply because turning back is no longer an easy option."

He pointed out that younger generations have grown up watching older couples struggle in unhappy marriages, often marked by silence, compromise, and a sense of being stuck.

As a result, many now prioritise emotional compatibility and personal well-being over societal expectations and timelines. "Life is long, and with wrong decisions, it feels even longer," he added.

According to Sharma, today's generation views marriage as a serious, long-term decision where choosing the right partner matters more than rushing into it. He stressed that waiting for the right person is a better approach than entering into a commitment under pressure.

He also noted a shift in how ideas like "marriageable age" are perceived. Instead of focusing on a certain age, many young people now prioritise readiness and compatibility. For them, it is less about when to marry and more about making a thoughtful and informed choice.

"Thus, this is not a rejection of marriage but a conscious choice to avoid making a mistake. Remember, young ones: it is far better to wait a little longer for the right person than to rush into things with the wrong one," he added.

The video seems to reflect a broader change in mindset among younger people, who appear increasingly focused on long-term emotional fulfillment rather than adhering to traditional timelines associated with marriage.



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