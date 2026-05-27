Indian Gyms Vs European Gyms: Ukrainian Influencer Picks Her Favourite (And 4 Reasons Why)

A Ukrainian content creator has shared her experience of working out in India, highlighting the cultural differences she noticed after switching from European gyms. Sandra, who documents her life in India with her husband on Instagram, recently posted a video comparing the gym environments in both regions.

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In her May 18 post titled 'Pov (point of view): the difference between Indian gyms and European gyms,' Sandra explained how the overall atmosphere in India felt more social and welcoming compared to Europe.

She wrote in her post, "When you walk into an Indian gym, it honestly feels like people are genuinely happy you came. Everyone's super warm, friendly, and always ready to help. In European gyms, people are usually more in their own world: nobody bothers you, nobody talks to you, everyone does their workout and leaves."

She also pointed to the difference in staffing and the hands-on approach in Indian gyms. Sandra mentioned that multiple staff members are assigned specific responsibilities, from cleaning to assisting members during workouts.

"But the craziest part for me was the amount of staff in Indian gyms," she noted.

"One person is responsible only for cleaning the bathrooms. Another one cleans the gym floor. Then there's basically your free gym assistant - a guy constantly watching your workout, ready to help you the second you need anything," Sandra added.

The content creator further highlighted how trainers in India often offer guidance without expecting payment.

"The most surprising thing: the trainers actually come up to you themselves. If your exercise is wrong, they'll correct you for free, give you tips, explain the exercise - without trying to sell you a personal training package first. In Europe? First pay for 10 personal training sessions... then maybe you can ask a question," Sandra shared.

However, Sandra also spoke about certain challenges she faced, particularly the gender imbalance in many Indian gyms.

She said that while gyms in Europe tend to have an equal number of men and women, the situation in India felt different. "As a foreign girl, it felt pretty intimidating at first," Sandra confessed regarding the male-dominated spaces, adding, "But honestly, once you find a good gym, you stop caring about it pretty quickly. Basically, Indian gyms surprised me in a good way."

Through such observations, Sandra continues to share her experiences of adapting to life in India, offering her followers a personal perspective on everyday cultural differences.



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