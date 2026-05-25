Why Women Cry In Anger (And It's Not Just The Hormones): Experts Explain

How many times has a man asked you if you are PMS-ing when you are just angry, overwhelmed, and emotionally vulnerable?

Anger is a fierce emotion, often followed by harsh words and raised voices, but for women, it is often accompanied by teary eyes. It might not be universal or happen to everyone every time, but it is certainly frustrating.

Imagine being angry with your partner, friend, colleague, or boss, and choking up while trying to convey your emotions. The worst part? Hormones always get the blame. While hormones do play a role, there are other factors driving tears when you are dealing with anger.

NDTV connected with a gynaecologist, an endocrinologist, and a psychologist to understand why anger triggers tears in women.

Psychology Behind Why Women Cry When Angry

While hormones do influence mood, the emotional response during anger also has psychological reasons. Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant - Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, told NDTV, "Crying during anger is often the brain's way of processing emotional overload."

Men are encouraged to suppress tears and display anger differently, while women are conditioned to process distress through crying. Photo: Unsplash

"Anger is a high-intensity emotion. When a person feels unheard, hurt, frustrated, or emotionally cornered, the brain may struggle to regulate multiple emotions at once. Tears can emerge as part of that emotional overflow," the expert added.

The doctor explained that women are socially conditioned from a young age to express emotional distress through crying; they tend to do so more openly than men. On the other hand, men are encouraged to suppress tears and display anger differently. "This learned emotional behaviour can shape how emotions are expressed in adulthood."

When a person is stressed or emotionally charged, the body activates the stress response system that results in increased heart rate, muscle tension, and a spike in stress hormones. "Crying may function as a release mechanism that helps the nervous system calm down after emotional arousal," the expert added.

The psychologist added that stress increases the likelihood of tears during anger. When a person is already mentally exhausted, emotionally vulnerable, anxious, or sleep-deprived, their emotional threshold lowers. In such cases, even a small conflict can trigger tears quickly. Hence, emotional outbursts should not be dismissed as PMS or weakness.

"Emotional expression differs from person to person and is influenced by personality, past experiences, stress levels, coping styles, and social conditioning - not just hormones alone," the psychologist concluded.

How Hormones Drive Teary Response Among Women When They Are Angry

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare, said, "Emotional crying in women is influenced by a mix of hormones, stress response mechanisms, and emotional processing pathways in the brain."

Hormones, including estrogen, progesterone, oxytocin, and cortisol, regulate mood, emotional sensitivity, and the body's response to stress. Photo: Unsplash

Hormones, including estrogen, progesterone, oxytocin, and cortisol, regulate mood, emotional sensitivity, and the body's response to stress. Women experience these fluctuations throughout their menstrual cycle.

"However, after ovulation, during the premenstrual phase, hormone levels begin to fluctuate rapidly. As progesterone and estrogen levels change before menstruation, many women experience increased sensitivity, irritability, mood swings or crying spells. These hormonal fluctuations can affect neurotransmitters like serotonin, which plays a role in mood control," Dr Sharma added.

Further explaining, Dr Isha Nandal, a Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Yellow Fertility, Rohtak, added that after menstruation (the follicular phase), women experience better mood stability, higher energy, and better emotional resilience. Women are most likely to report emotional crying during the late luteal or premenstrual phase.

The endocrinologist and gynaecologist agreed that crying when angry is not purely emotional. Tears help activate the nervous system, allowing the body to calm down during or after emotional stress. Crying can also be seen as a stress-release mechanism that reduces tension and supports emotional recovery.

Dr Nandal further explained that women are conditioned to internalise anger differently. Therefore, tears may emerge when frustration, stress, helplessness, and emotional suppression overlap. "In many cases, crying during anger is not a sign of weakness, but rather the nervous system's response to heightened emotional intensity," the expert added.

Frequently Emotional Crying And Underlying Issues

The endocrinologist and gynaecologist shared that occasional emotional outbursts are normal, but when they become frequent, it may indicate an underlying health issue. Frequent crying spells coupled with sadness, extreme irritability, anxiety, or emotional distress before periods indicate Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) or Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a severe form of premenstrual mood disturbance.

Frequent emotional bursts can also be a sign of anxiety, chronic stress, thyroid dysfunction, and hormonal imbalance. Photo: Unsplash

In some cases, it can also be a sign of anxiety, chronic stress, thyroid dysfunction, and hormonal imbalance.

You must consult your doctor if the crying spells are frequent. But emotional outbursts during anger are not a sign of weakness. They help calm the nervous system and promote emotional recovery, which can be healthier than bottling up emotions.

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