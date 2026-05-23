Singer Jankee Parekh On Donating 90 Packets Of Breast Milk: 'Pumped Half-Asleep, Exhausted'

Singer Jankee Parekh, wife of actor Nakuul Mehta, recently made an emotional revelation and highlighted her beautiful gesture. She took to her social media account and shared that she donated 90 packets of her stored breast milk to a milk bank for NICU babies.

Calling it the beginning of her “donation journey,” Jankee penned a heartfelt note describing the overwhelming emotions she experienced while parting with the milk she had carefully stored over the past several months.

Taking to her social media account, Jankee wrote, “Yesterday, I gave away 90 packets of my stored breast milk as my first donation to the milk bank, and I genuinely wasn't prepared for how emotional that would make me feel. I've had such mixed feelings and have cried on and off through the day.”

She further added, “Ever since Rumi was born, I've pumped every single day. Multiple times. Half asleep, exhausted, telling myself just one more session. Bag after bag. Labelling, storing, making space, repeating. And a part of me always felt maybe my baby would need it someday.”

Talking about her daughter, Jankee mentioned that her baby girl, Rumi, is now nine months old, and she still continues to happily feed directly while also letting her enjoy solids. She wrote, “Rumi is 9 months old now. Still happily directly feeding, but also really enjoying her solids right now. And somewhere, I just knew it was time.”

Reflecting on the emotional value behind the milk bags, she shared, “I had no idea these little milk bags held so much emotion for me. Because for me, it was never just milk. It was discipline. Effort. Love. So much of what my body has gone through these past months.”

Jankee also expressed how emotional it felt knowing the donated milk would now help NICU babies. Speaking about motherhood, she wrote, “Women's bodies are just wild. That we can create nourishment not just for our own babies, but for other babies too. It's kind of incredible.”

Several television celebrities applauded her thoughtful gesture in the comment section. Actress Dhamidrashti commented, “Sooooo proud of u mama,” while Additi Gupta wrote, “That's so amazing, love.” Her husband, Nakuul Mehta, clearly emotional and proud, simply commented, “I love you.”

In the picture shared by Jankee, she was seen carefully packing all 90 packets in a cold container box. She was also seen sobbing her heart out, overwhelmed with emotions as she packed it all. In another picture, she was seen kissing her baby girl, Rumi.

Talking about Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, the couple tied the knot in 2012 after being in a long-term relationship. The couple welcomed their first child, son Sufi, in 2021, and embraced parenthood once again with the arrival of their daughter, Rumi, in 2025.

Also Read | Jwala Gutta Shares Why She Donated 60 Litres Of Breast Milk In First Postpartum Year: 'Supports NICU Infants'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)