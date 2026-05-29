Heatwave Makeup Guide: Mumbai Dermatologist Reveals What To Use And Skip This Summer

Every summer, as India grapples with a heatwave, fashion enthusiasts have only one question: how to keep makeup intact. Sweat, heat, humidity, and pollution are enemies of makeup products and can ruin your base in just a few minutes. Not to mention clogged pores, breakouts, and patchy coverage.

Imagine applying products to accentuate your features and make your eyes pop, and returning home with a patchy base. Hence, it is essential to look at the formulas you are using, especially in this weather when the sun is on a spree to melt everything.

Need For Different Makeup Products During A Heatwave

"Heatwaves can significantly alter skin physiology, and during extreme heat and humidity, the skin produces more sweat and oil, pores become congested more easily, and the skin barrier can become irritated and sensitive," Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, a Mumbai-based dermatologist, told NDTV.

The persistent dampness promotes pore occlusion, increasing the risk of acne, heat rash, irritation, sunburn, photomelanosis, and rosacea flare-ups. Photo: Unsplash

"Unlike routine summer weather, prolonged exposure to extreme heat and humidity increases transepidermal water loss, stimulates excess sebum production, and creates a highly occlusive environment on the skin surface," she explained, adding, "This combination often leads to congestion, inflammation, barrier dysfunction, and flare-ups of acne or sensitivity."

In this weather, the skin remains under constant thermal stress, with sweat glands becoming overactive and preventing evaporation. The persistent dampness disrupts the skin barrier and promotes pore occlusion, increasing the risk of acne, heat rash, irritation, sunburn, photomelanosis, and rosacea flare-ups.

Hence, the approach to purchasing makeup has to be different in this season, or it can lead to irritation, breakouts, folliculitis, and uneven skin appearance.

Which Makeup Products Can Trigger Acne During A Heatwave

According to the founder of Oprava Aesthetics, heavy products - thick foundations, oil-heavy bases, dense cream products, and heavily fragrant makeup - can combine with pollutants. This leads to inflammatory acne, clogged pores, and skin irritation.

Products that commonly become problematic include:

Full coverage matte foundations

Heavy cream concealers

Oil-rich or wax-heavy products

Multiple-layered complexion products

Strongly fragranced formulations

You should also avoid certain ingredients in makeup, including:

Heavy mineral oils and petrolatum in thick formulations

Coconut oil and highly comedogenic oils

Excessively fragranced products or essential oils

Alcohol-heavy formulations that disrupt the skin barrier

Thick waxes and lanolin-based products

While most people prefer long-wear and transfer-proof makeup, the dermatologist said that it may not be skin-friendly because it can trap bacteria, sweat, and excess oil.

"Patients with acne-prone, seborrhoeic, or rosacea-prone skin types should especially avoid excessive layering during extreme weather conditions and focus on breathable, non-comedogenic formulations instead," she added.

Which Products To Use During Extreme Heat

According to Dr Sanghvi, the best approach during heatwaves is to use breathable products. "The goal during extreme heat should be maintaining skin balance and barrier comfort rather than achieving excessive coverage."

Patients with acne-prone, seborrhoeic, or rosacea-prone skin types should especially avoid excessive layering during extreme weather conditions. Photo: Unsplash

The list includes:

Lightweight formulations

Tinted moisturisers

BB creams

Spot concealing instead of full-face coverage

Minimal powder application

Water-based or gel-based textures

Non-comedogenic makeup formulations

Lightweight silicone primers

However, you must be careful with silicone-based products. If you layer silicone-heavy products, it can increase congestion and trigger flare-ups.

To the list of ingredients that you must be careful of also includes waterproof makeup products. While they seem like the ultimate choice, they often contain higher amounts of synthetic film-formers, solvents, preservatives, and fragrance compounds.

"While not every ingredient is harmful in small amounts, prolonged daily use, especially during heatwaves when pores are already congested, and the skin barrier is stressed, may increase irritation and sensitivity in some individuals," the Mumbai-based expert explained.

This summer, you have to focus on makeup ingredients rather than just the techniques. The right products will last you the whole day, but the heavy ones will leave your base patchy and skin vulnerable to breakouts and flare-ups.

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