Advertisement

To Enjoy A Family Holiday In Udaipur, Take Cues From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy their family time in Udaipur and you will too if you follow all the activities one can do there

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
To Enjoy A Family Holiday In Udaipur, Take Cues From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover
Take Notes From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover On Fun Things To Do When In Udaipur

Power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, along with their daughter Devi, are currently enjoying their family time in Udaipur. Keeping their fans updated, Bipasha and Karan are posting the updates and snippets of their travel diary on their social media handle. They are enjoying their time in Udaipur by indulging in various fun activities like swimming, bird watching and not to forget, tasting the delicious Rajasthani cuisine. Well, just like them if you are also planning a fun and relaxing trip to Udaipur, here are a few things to do when in the city of lakes.  

(Also Read: With Cues From Sonnalli Seygall's Babymoon In France, Plan Yours At These 5 Destinations)

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Fun Things To Do In Udaipur 

1. Explore The City Palace 

Constructed on the banks of Lake Pichola, the City Palace of Udaipur is a marvel of Rajasthan. City Palace is truly a treat for the eyes with its big corridors, courtyards, terraces, pavilions, and gardens. It is built of marble and granite and has a total of 11 palaces inside it which were built by different rulers. Explore the City Palace and get enchanted with the antique furniture and unique paintings.  

2. Sunset Boat Cruise At Lake Pichola  

It is one of the most serene lakes in Udaipur. Lake Pichola was built in 1362 and is surrounded by beautiful architectural works. The lake is enveloped by palaces, temples and bathing Ghats. Take a boat ride and witness the sunset on this lake shouldn't be missed as it gives an enthralling experience. 

3. Jungle Safari At Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary  

Another most visited attraction in Udaipur is the Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary. The entire sanctuary is blessed with amazing flora and fauna and is home to various reptiles, hyenas, panthers, jackals and others. Take a safari ride to experience the best of Aravalli Hills.  

4. Sound And Light Show at Kumbhalgarh Fort 

Another fun thing to do in Udaipur is to experience the sound and light show at the Kumbhalgarh Fort. It takes place every evening in the fort which is lit brightly with floodlights. The performance describes the history and rich culture of the Maharanas of Mewar.  

5. Traditional Shopping At Hathi Pol Bazaar  

Every trip is incomplete without buying some souvenirs. Indulge in some street shopping by visiting the Hathi Pol Bazaar. The entire shopping area is known for offering some amazing pieces of art including the Pichwai and Phad paintings of Rajasthan. One should definitely not miss the handicraft work of this city as it offers vibrant and intricate workmanship.  

Next time you visit Udaipur, you will know now how to make the most of your holiday in the city.

(Also Read: Bipasha Basu's Home Has A Special Spot For This Memory Quilt Made Of Daughter "Devi's Year One Clothes")

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu  family
NDTV News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Like Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha, Enjoy These 6 Activities In Maldives With Your Partner
To Enjoy A Family Holiday In Udaipur, Take Cues From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover
Inside Sini Shetty's "Paw-Some Day" At Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve With Miss England And Miss World South Africa
Next Article
Inside Sini Shetty's "Paw-Some Day" At Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve With Miss England And Miss World South Africa
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com