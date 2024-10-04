With Cues From Sonnalli Seygall's Babymoon In France, Plan Yours At These 5 Destinations

Mom-to-be Sonnalli Seygall is fully embracing her pregnancy journey, but not without her love for travel shining through. The actress, known for her wanderlust, recently shared a “Throwback Thursday” post on Instagram, giving us a peek into her dreamy babymoon in France. In the photos, Sonnalli is soaking up the beauty of Yvoire, France, posing effortlessly with the picturesque backdrop. She captioned the post with a playful, “Did someone say #ThrowbackThursday?” If her photos are anything to go by, she's definitely making the most of this special time.

Well, France is not the only place Sonnalli went for her babymoon. In August, the star shared a series of pictures from her time in Switzerland. In the photos, she was seen posing on the cobbled street of Geneva. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote “Swiss Sindhi Shenanigans”. If you wish to celebrate your baby moon travelling around the world like Sonnalli, we have listed some of the must-visit places.

Places To Travel To Celebrate Your Babymoon

1.⁠ ⁠Santorini, Greece

Famous for its breathtaking sunsets, white buildings and surreal views of the Aegean Sea, Santorini offers a romantic and intimate getaway for babymooners. One can spend their time strolling through the charming villages, try the delicious Mediterranean cuisine and relax on the pristine beaches.

2.⁠ ⁠Maui, Hawaii

With its lush greenery, clear beaches and luxurious resorts, Maui happens to be an ideal destination for couples planning to enjoy their baby moon. From scenic drives along the road to Hana to relaxing spa treatments, one would surely enjoy their time on this picturesque island.

3.⁠ ⁠Bali, Indonesia

Renowned for its natural beauty, rich culture and scenic views, Bali is another destination one can peacefully enjoy their baby moon. Relax on the beaches or explore the local markets. Indulge in authentic cuisine and do not miss the lush rice terraces and ancient temples for a truly unforgettable experience.

4.⁠ ⁠The Seychelles

This is the ultimate paradise for all those who are seeking a peaceful time. The Seychelles is a tropical island perfect for a romantic babymoon getaway. Spend your days lounging on secluded beaches, snorkelling in crystal-clear waters, and enjoying date nights under the stars.

5.⁠ ⁠South Andros, The Bahamas

Also known as “The Sleeping Giant”, Andros is the largest island in The Bahamas. It is the perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. The island is home to the world's third-lather barrier reef, blues holes, ocean caves and untouched beaches.

Planning your babymoon? Looks like we have got you covered.

