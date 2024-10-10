Mother-To-Be Sonnalli Seygalls Prenatal Exercise Routine Ensures She Is "Fitter And Stronger For Mommy Duties"

Mother-to-be Sonnalli Seygall's commitment to fitness is an inspiration for all pregnant women out there. Recently, the actress uploaded another gym video where she was seen performing a prenatal workout. Sonnalli is always determined towards completing her workout regime and this clip serves as proof. It begins with the actress doing multiple exercises.

She started with simple weightlifting using dumbbells and a weight plate. The overhead dumbbell exercise and side lateral raise using a weight plate are considered beneficial during pregnancy. As per Healthline, lifting weights strengthens muscles throughout the entire body. This exercise helps in better weight management, lowers the risk of gestational diabetes, protects against the lower back and helps you power through labor.

In the next exercise, Sonnalli performed a few sets of leg presses. The leg press develops and strengthens several muscles, such as the quadriceps, hamstring, and gluteal muscles. As the calf muscles play an important role in supporting them, the calf muscles also become stronger. During pregnancy, this exercise helps build the glute muscles that can help counteract common pelvic and lower back pain problems in expectant mothers.Sonnalli also added lat pull-downs for the back and shoulders to her fitness routine. The lats are a major back muscle which span a huge portion of the spine. This makes the lat pull-down a beneficial exercise for spinal stability and shoulder mobility during pregnancy.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star concluded her workout with a leg-up-the wall yoga pose. This pose allows gravity to assist blood flow back to the heart, reduces swelling in the feet and ankles, and calming the mind.

Sonnalli Seygall makes sure to follow her fitness routine even with a plus one on board.

