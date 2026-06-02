Inside Choreographer Terence Lewis's Mumbai Home: Toilet Throne, 'Jaipur Door', And Piano

Terence Lewis is a dancer, best known for choreographing sequences in Bollywood films, including Ang Laga De in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Waltz For A Romance in Lagaan.

He broke his first world record in 2011 by choreographing 1,336 participants to dance in unison to Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. He secured a second Guinness World Record by leading 554 dancers to perform a grand contemporary sequence in Mumbai.

In 2016, he partnered with fashion brand FBB for the 'Denim Dance' campaign to create a photobook measuring 486 square feet. He has been a judge on many dance reality shows and recently opened his house for Farah Khan and her cook Dilip.

As soon as the Om Shanti Om director entered the house, she exclaimed, "My God Terence! I love your house."

Living Room

The home has a beautiful yet opulent main door, adorned with metal furnishings. As soon as you enter the house, the corridor leads you into the living room.

Featuring a dining table, a black piano, a sofa, a bench extending from the roots of a tree, a corner with decorative pieces and books, and the bark of an original tree, the space looks like it has been designed with love.

Beside the piano is a door that Ishitta Arun helped him source from Jaipur. It has carvings and the old-world charm that instantly livens up the space. It is installed with horizontal metal rods on which the choreographer has arranged candles to keep the corner illuminated and give it church vibes.

Terence revealed that Ishitta helped him design the house around 15 years ago.

The adjoining spacious balcony is decorated with plants and bougainvillaea flowers. It also has an idol of Mother Mary.

Toilet Throne In Terence Lewis's Home

One of the most striking aspects of Terence's house is a toilet that looks straight out of the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. However, the choreographer said that it was inspired by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

The melted basin is inspired by Dali's iconic melted clocks. Instead of an ordinary commode, there is a throne. Terence told Farah that the seat can be lifted to use the toilet, but instead, the director sat on it and posed. Not to mention the chandelier that further elevates the space.

Study Room And Kitchen

Next, Terence showed his study room with lime-washed walls, dark but comfortable sofas, a television, and a blackboard on which he was trying to chart how to begin his journey on YouTube.

Afterward, the choreographer took his guests to the kitchen, which features yellow walls and a floral blue curtain. What surprised Farah was a chandelier made of pans and pots.

The video concluded with a gift exchange session and a delicious meal.