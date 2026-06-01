US-Iran war live updates: Iran plans to make its own changes to the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after reviewing Washington's latest response, according to a report.

This comes after reports that the US revised parts of the proposed agreement and sent it back to Tehran. In response, Iranian officials indicated that they would also rework the text, stressing that negotiations are still ongoing and nothing has been finalised.

Sources made it clear that Iran will only accept a version of the deal that aligns with its interests, and that changes proposed by the United States do not imply approval from Tehran.

Reports also suggest US President Donald Trump has raised concerns over key elements of the draft, including the issue of Iran's frozen assets and clauses related to its nuclear material, pushing for stricter conditions.

Both sides are continuing efforts to finalise the MoU, which aims to lay the groundwork for ending the conflict that began on February 28 after US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Here Are The US-Iran War Live Updates: