US-Iran war live updates: Iran plans to make its own changes to the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after reviewing Washington's latest response, according to a report.
This comes after reports that the US revised parts of the proposed agreement and sent it back to Tehran. In response, Iranian officials indicated that they would also rework the text, stressing that negotiations are still ongoing and nothing has been finalised.
Sources made it clear that Iran will only accept a version of the deal that aligns with its interests, and that changes proposed by the United States do not imply approval from Tehran.
Reports also suggest US President Donald Trump has raised concerns over key elements of the draft, including the issue of Iran's frozen assets and clauses related to its nuclear material, pushing for stricter conditions.
Both sides are continuing efforts to finalise the MoU, which aims to lay the groundwork for ending the conflict that began on February 28 after US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Here Are The US-Iran War Live Updates:
Iran war Live: What To Know As Israel's Lebanon Incursion In 25 Years Complicates Iran Deal
Israeli forces are making their deepest incursion inside Lebanon since they withdrew from the country over a quarter-century ago, despite a nominal US-brokered ceasefire and the first direct talks between the countries in decades.
The Israeli advance presents a challenge in the emerging deal to extend the Iran war ceasefire as Tehran wants any agreement to end fighting in Lebanon, too. Qatar called it a "dangerous escalation." Germany's foreign minister said it was cause for serious concern, according to German press agency dpa. There was no comment by the United States.
(AP)
Iran war Live: Gold Slips On Stronger Dollar, Oil. Trump's Decision On Iran Ceasefire In Focus
Gold inched lower on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising oil prices, as investors awaited US President Donald Trump's decision on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,527.36 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT, after rising to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.8% to $4,558.10.
The dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues that have been central to the conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in the battle against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, he said on Sunday, despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.
(Reuters)
Iran war Live: Dollar Steadies As Markets Await Signals On Iran War, Central Banks
The US dollar held steady on Monday after a weekly loss as markets awaited the results of peace talks in the Middle East and signals on the timing of central bank rate hikes.
The dollar index edged lower last week on hopes for a deal between the United States and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane for oil.
Oil jumped in early trade after Israel ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in the battle with Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the Iran ceasefire.
US jobs data later in the week will be in focus as Federal Reserve officials signal that the US central bank may need to raise rates if the war accelerates already-high inflation.
"USD will be heavily influenced by developments in the US-Iran war and the US non-farm payrolls report for May," said Joseph Capurso, head of FX at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
(Reuters)
"Once the Strait is reopened, over time the oil price will fade and interest rates will return as a greater influence on the USD," he added in a note.
Iran war Live: Iran Says 28 Ships Passed Through Hormuz In Last 24 Hours
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said that 28 ships, including oil tankers, container vessels, and other commercial ships, passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours under the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy.
According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the vessels were allowed to transit after obtaining permission from the IRGC. The statement issued by the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office highlighted that the Persian Gulf is a strategic waterway belonging to Muslim countries in the region and attributed recent insecurity to the "aggression and evils of the American terrorist army".
"Over the past 24 hours, 28 ships, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy," the statement read.
"The Persian Gulf is a water area belonging to the Muslim countries of the region, and the aggression and evils of the American terrorist army are the most important reason for its insecurity these days," it added
(ANI)
Iran war Live: Iran Says Does Not Trust US As Trump Toughens Terms
Iran's chief negotiator warned on Sunday the United States was not to be trusted, saying Tehran would not agree to any deal with Washington unless it fully secured Iranian rights.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's remarks came as reports emerged that US President Donald Trump had sent a tougher peace proposal back to Iran, and underlined the rift that the parties still need to close.
Any tweaks to the draft could further delay an agreement to formally end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of fraught negotiations marked by sharp rhetoric and occasional flare-ups of violence.
Iran was already in talks with the United States about the fate of its nuclear programme in February when the US and Israel launched air and missile strikes that wiped out much of the Islamic republic's senior leadership.
And, while Tehran has long insisted that its nuclear programme is for purely civilian ends, the United States and its Western allies suspect it aims to develop a weapon.
(AFP)