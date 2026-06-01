What To Know As Israel's Lebanon Incursion In 25 Years Complicates Iran Deal

Israeli forces are making their deepest incursion inside Lebanon since they withdrew from the country over a quarter-century ago, despite a nominal US-brokered ceasefire and the first direct talks between the countries in decades.

The Israeli advance presents a challenge in the emerging deal to extend the Iran war ceasefire as Tehran wants any agreement to end fighting in Lebanon, too. Qatar called it a "dangerous escalation." Germany's foreign minister said it was cause for serious concern, according to German press agency dpa. There was no comment by the United States.

On Sunday, Israeli forces seized a symbolic fort in southern Lebanon that offers commanding views across Lebanon and into northern Israel. The last time they seized it, they held it for 18 years.

Israel says it is targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has a strong political presence in southern Lebanon and has launched thousands of missiles and drones at Israeli soldiers there and in northern Israel.

Israel has warned Lebanese civilians across the south to evacuate or risk being in the line of fire. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday accused Israel of "implementing a policy of total destruction of cities and towns."

Over 3,300 people, including dozens of children, have been killed in Lebanon since the fighting began March 2, two days after the Iran war started. About 1 million people have been displaced. At least 25 Israeli soldiers and a defense contractor have been killed in Lebanon or northern Israel, along with two civilians in northern Israel.

Here's what to know:

Israeli forces seized Beaufort, also called Al-Shaqif, which was built as a Crusader castle around the 12th century and later used by Saladin's Jerusalem army, Mamluks, Ottomans, the French mandate and the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who last week vowed to "increase the blows," noted that Beaufort is "a symbol of a heroic battle for our fighters" but also "a symbol of deep division between us."

The fort summons a sense of victory over the Israeli military's seizure of it in 1982, but it also symbolizes the high price of defending it before it was handed over in 2000, said Orna Mizrahi, a former deputy director in the government's National Security Council.

The military's return feels like Israel is going in circles, said Mizrahi, now a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies. "There's a feeling of, 'For what?'"

Israel likely will relinquish control eventually, she said, even as Defense Minister Israel Katz vows to make Beaufort part of Israel's permanent security zone in southern Lebanon.

The military's presence will not solve the issue with Hezbollah, Mizrahi said: "Yes, we are damaging them in the operations, but in parallel we need to pursue a political and diplomatic solution."

Israel has long considered Hezbollah a threat. The Shiite Muslim armed group emerged in 1982 in response to an Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has targeted communities in northern Israel and joined the war in Gaza in 2023 in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel badly weakened Hezbollah during months of war. Fighting ended with a US-brokered ceasefire in late 2024 after indirect talks, and Israeli forces withdrew except from five strategic hilltops along the border.

The new Lebanese government came to power with promises to disarm groups such as Hezbollah, but the militants resisted. Israel, meanwhile, claimed that Hezbollah was rearming and rebuilding.

On March 2, Hezbollah again fired at Israel, prompting Israel to invade southern Lebanon. Lately, Israel has said it is trying to keep Hezbollah from using a new kind of fiber-optic drone against its forces and civilians. The drone has been widely used in the war in Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled southern Lebanon as Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and ground troops pushed into the country. Many people now shelter in the capital, Beirut, where hundreds have been killed, including in an intense bombardment in April.

The United States brokered a ceasefire that began in mid-April. Unlike the one in the Iran war, it has not held.

Israeli forces now control large areas in southern Lebanon and have demolished homes and historical sites. Israel is trying to "uproot Lebanon's memory and erase the people's history," Lebanon's prime minister, Salam, said Saturday.

Talks between senior officials from Israel and Lebanon began in April in Washington, the first in more than three decades between the countries that have no formal diplomatic relations.

On Friday, the first direct military talks in decades occurred.

Issues to work out include an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, deployment of Lebanese forces there and the disarming of Hezbollah, which has refused to give up weapons while Israeli forces remain in the country.

Talks will continue this week. Hezbollah is not taking part and has said it would not accept any results. The group prefers that negotiations benefit from Iran's leverage and sees the Lebanese government as weak, a position shared by some others in the country.

Lebanon's people have been divided over the talks, whose announcement was met with protests. Many Lebanese are angry with Hezbollah for the destruction it has caused in the country but also wary of Israel.

Lebanon's prime minister has called the direct negotiations "currently the least costly option," adding that they don't mean a surrender and acknowledging they are not guaranteed to produce results.

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