"You're F***ing Crazy, Would Be In Prison If It Weren't For Me": Trump Lashes Out At Netanyahu Over Lebanon

US President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated phone call over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, which threatens to jeopardise the ongoing peace talks with Iran to end the Middle East conflict. On the call, the US leader called Netanyahu "crazy" and accused him of ingratitude, according to a report by Axios.

Trump also reportedly put the brakes on Israel's plan to strike Beirut.

"You're f***ing crazy, would be in prison if it weren't for me": Trump reportedly told Netanyahu.