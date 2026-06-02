Hezbollah Accepts US Proposal For Mutual Halt To Attacks With Israel: Lebanon

Lebanon's embassy in Washington said in a statement on Monday that Hezbollah had accepted a US proposal for a mutual cessation of hostilities that would be extended to encompass all Lebanese territory.

The statement, shared by the Lebanese presidency on X, said the arrangement would first see Israel refrain from striking Beirut's southern suburbs in exchange for Iran-backed Hezbollah halting its attacks against Israel, after Israel had threatened to attack the capital's suburbs on Monday.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told the group's Al-Manar broadcaster that Hezbollah would support a full ceasefire across all Lebanon as a precursor to the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and said the group would watch whether a cessation of hostilities took hold in the coming days.

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