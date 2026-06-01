Ex-House Help Kalita Majhi Takes Oath As Bengal Minister Of State

Kalita Majhi, the BJP MLA who recently won West Bengal's Ausgram seat, was sworn in as a Minister of State (MoS) on Monday. Speaking to NDTV shortly after, the former domestic help, who once earned just Rs 2,500 a month, said that the responsibility of the entire state now rests on her shoulders.

Majhi was among 35 ministers inducted into Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet, expanding the Council of Ministers to 41.

"I am overjoyed that Modiji has brought me to this position. I could never have imagined that I would become an MLA, let alone a minister. I have been working for the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014. When I was first elected as an MLA, my focus was solely on my own constituency; now, however, the responsibility for the entire state of West Bengal rests upon my shoulders," said Majhi.

Majhi had to give up formal education due to financial hardship and worked in multiple households as a domestic help to support her family. Her husband earns a living as a plumber, while their son, Parth, is currently a school student.

Majhi started her political journey as a booth-level worker and was fielded by the BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections. While she lost in 2021, the decision to give her a second opportunity in 2026 has paid off.

On Monday, Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Lok Bhawan in Kolkata. 13 cabinet ministers, three ministers of state (independent charge), and 19 ministers of state were part of the expansion.