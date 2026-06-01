Bengal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 35 New Faces In Suvendu Adhikari's Government

In one of the largest cabinet expansions in recent West Bengal political history, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday inducted 35 ministers into his government, taking the strength of the Council of Ministers to 41.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Lok Bhawan in Kolkata. The expansion includes 13 Cabinet Ministers, three Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 19 Ministers of State, reflecting the BJP government's effort to ensure regional, social and community representation across the state.

The expansion comes just weeks after the BJP assumed office in West Bengal and is being seen as a move to strengthen governance while accommodating a mix of experienced legislators, former parliamentarians, professionals and first-time ministers.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said the new team represents the government's commitment to delivering on its electoral promises and ensuring balanced development across all regions of the state.

Cabinet Ministers

Deepak Barman

A prominent leader from North Bengal, Barman has built a strong grassroots network among Rajbanshi and rural communities. He is regarded as an influential voice in the region.

Tapas Roy

A veteran politician with decades of legislative experience, Roy is known for his administrative understanding and long involvement in Kolkata's political landscape.

Dr Shankar Ghosh

A senior BJP leader from Siliguri, Ghosh, emerged as one of the party's key faces in North Bengal and played a significant role in expanding the BJP's organisational footprint in the region.

Manoj Kumar Oraon

Representing tribal communities in North Bengal, Oraon has been active on issues related to tribal welfare, education and regional development.

Arjun Singh

Former MP and trade union leader Singh remains one of the BJP's most recognisable faces in industrial and labour politics across West Bengal.

Gouri Shankar Ghosh

A senior legislator with extensive organisational experience, Ghosh is known for his focus on local governance and public outreach.

Swapan Dasgupta

Former Rajya Sabha MP, author and political commentator, Dasgupta brings policy expertise and intellectual depth to the cabinet.

Jagannath Chattopadhyay

A seasoned BJP leader known for his organisational skills and long association with the party's expansion in South Bengal.

Kalyan Chakraborty

A prominent political figure with strong grassroots support, Chakraborty has been active in rural development and agricultural issues.

Ajay Poddar

A businessman-turned-politician, Poddar is expected to bring an industry-oriented perspective and investment-focused thinking to governance.

Saradwat Mukherjee

A medical professional by background, Mukherjee has consistently advocated improvements in public healthcare and medical infrastructure.

Dudh Kumar Mondal

A grassroots leader with significant influence in rural Bengal, Mondal is known for his connection with farmers and local communities.

Anup Kumar Das

An experienced public representative, Das has been involved in local development initiatives and organisational strengthening.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Dr Indranil Khan

A physician and youth leader, Khan represents a new generation of BJP leadership and has worked extensively in public health and youth outreach.

Malati Rava Roy

One of the prominent tribal women leaders from North Bengal, Roy has been associated with issues concerning women's empowerment and tribal welfare.

Rajesh Mahato

A key leader from backward communities, Mahato has built his political base through social activism and community mobilisation.

Ministers of State

Joel Murmu

A tribal leader known for advocating indigenous rights and welfare programmes in tribal-dominated regions.

Hare Krishna Bera

An experienced grassroots politician with strong links to rural communities and local governance institutions.

Anandamay Barman

Representing the interests of North Bengal, Barman has been active in developmental and community-related issues.

Ashok Dinda

Former India cricketer and Bengal fast bowler Dinda successfully transitioned into politics and remains a popular public figure.

Nadiar Chand Bauri

A leader from the Scheduled Caste community known for his work among marginalised groups.

Vishal Lama

One of the prominent faces from the hill region, Lama, is expected to play a role in addressing issues concerning the Darjeeling Hills.

Shantanu Pramanik

A young political leader who rose through the party ranks and enjoys support among youth voters.

Moumita Biswas Mishra

A woman leader associated with grassroots political work and social welfare initiatives.

Umesh Ray

An experienced legislator with a strong focus on local development and public service delivery.

Purnima Chakravarty

Known for her work on women's issues and community outreach programmes, Chakravarty is a prominent BJP leader with a strong grassroots presence. Before entering politics, she was actively involved in community service and is the widow of a police officer.

Kaushik Chowdhury

Representing North Bengal, Chowdhury has been active in organisational and developmental activities.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya

A political organiser with extensive experience in constituency-level mobilisation and public engagement.

Dibakar Gharami

Known for his work among rural communities, Gharami has focused on welfare-oriented initiatives.

Amiya Kisku

A tribal representative who has consistently highlighted issues of education, employment and development in tribal areas.

Kalita Majhi

A grassroots leader associated with social welfare activities and community development.

Gargi Das Ghosh

One of the emerging women leaders in the BJP, Ghosh is recognised for her outreach among women and youth.

Biraj Biswas

A party organiser with strong local influence and experience in electoral mobilisation.

Dipankar Jana

A legislator known for his focus on infrastructure and constituency development projects.

Sumana Sarkar

A woman leader with a growing political profile, particularly in community welfare and public engagement initiatives.

The cabinet expansion under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari signals the BJP government's intent to strike a balance between experience and fresh leadership. The inclusion of leaders from North Bengal, tribal communities, Scheduled Castes, women representatives, professionals and former parliamentarians underscores the government's effort to broaden representation while strengthening administrative capacity.

With 41 ministers now in office, the Adhikari government has utilised most of the constitutional limit available for a 294-member Assembly, indicating that governance and regional representation will remain central priorities during its first term.