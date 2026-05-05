Kalita Majhi, Bengal Domestic Worker Earning Rs 2,500, Won Poll On BJP Ticket

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kalita Majhi emerged victorious from the Ausgram seat in West Bengal, marking a significant personal and political milestone. Majhi, who once worked as a domestic helper earning just Rs 2,500 a month, has now been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), defeating her rivals with a margin of 12,535 votes.

Her victory is not just an electoral outcome but a narrative of perseverance against odds. Coming from a modest background, Majhi had to forego formal education due to financial hardship. To support her family, she worked in multiple households as a domestic worker. Her husband earns a living as a plumber, and together they have navigated years of economic struggle while raising their son, Parth, who is currently studying in Class 8.

Majhi has been active in politics for the last decade and began her political journey as a booth-level worker. The BJP fielded her in the 2021 Assembly elections, where she secured around 41 percent of the vote. She had earlier contested the 2021 Assembly elections but faced defeat. When the BJP leadership reposed faith in her again, giving her a second opportunity in 2026, the decision paid off.

There are two pending criminal cases against her, but neither is serious in nature, according to her affidavit.

Majhi's total assets amount to Rs 1,61,216, including bank deposits, cash in hand and LIC policies. Her husband owns an immovable asset, a 871 sq ft residential property in the district, which was gifted by his father and is valued at around Rs 3 lakh, according to the affidavit.

Her victory in Ausgram, a constituency in the Purba Bardhaman district, has been widely seen as a testament to the party's attempt to promote grassroots leaders with real-life struggles and community connect.

Reacting to her win, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh congratulated Majhi, stating that the party "recognises talent and hard work," regardless of background.

Within party ranks, her candidature had already generated enthusiasm, with local workers backing her as a relatable face who understands the daily challenges of ordinary citizens.

Majhi hails from Kashemnagar in Mangalkot and belongs to a large family - seven sisters and one brother. Her late father was a daily wage labourer, and the family's financial constraints shaped much of her early life.

Her journey from those circumstances to the Assembly reflects a broader narrative of political inclusion and representation. Her rise also mirrors a wider trend in the BJP's candidate selection strategy in West Bengal, where individuals from economically weaker backgrounds have been given prominence.

Chandana Bauri from Saltora in Bankura district, a daily wage worker who was fielded by the party and is considered among the poorest candidates in the elections. Bauri, like Majhi, has been an active grassroots worker and represents a similar story of struggle and aspiration.