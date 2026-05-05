"Waited 15 Years": BJP Worker Crafts Silver Lotus For PM Modi After Bengal Win

Rinku Chauhan, a BJP worker and jeweller from Jammu, has crafted a silver lotus to gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the party's historic victory in West Bengal.

Chauhan says he waited 15 years for the "lotus to bloom in Bengal". To honour the moment, he worked through nights, meticulously for two months shaping three kilos of silver into the BJP's party symbol.

"This silver lotus represents the resilience and dedication of BJP workers like me," Chauhan said.

"We wanted to gift something special to PM Modi, who has been the inspiration behind this victory. Nothing can be better than the party symbol," Chauhan adds.

His wife, Anjali Chauhan, recalls the devotion behind the masterpiece. "Many times he would forget to have dinner. He was so immersed in making this silver lotus," she recalls, describing how he poured his heart into every detail.

The result is a breathtaking, intricately crafted silver lotus, made entirely by hand.

Chauhan now hopes the tribute finds a place either at the Prime Minister's residence or the BJP's Delhi headquarters - as a reminder of the party's remarkable win in West Bengal.

For over 15 years, West Bengal was governed by the All India Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Modi.

In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies on Monday, with repolling scheduled in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district on May 21, as announced by the Election Commission of India, with counting for that seat due on May 24.

Of the declared results, the BJP secured 206 seats, comfortably ahead of the Trinamool Congress, which managed just 81. The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one, while the AISF and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured one and two seats respectively.

This was the first election after a record deletion of 90 lakh voters in Bengal under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).