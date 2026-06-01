Donald Trump Responds To Artist Pullouts With Bold I’m “Number One Attraction” Claim

Donald Trump has suggested a major change in the upcoming Freedom 250 celebration in Washington DC after several performers decided to pull out of the concert. Trump proposed a different idea and shared that he can replace the lineup with “the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT), DONALD J. TRUMP.” The president claimed he gets “much larger audiences than Elvis” and suggested that a large rally should be held at the same venue.

His comments came after artists such as Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Young MC and Morris Day announced they'll no longer perform at the event. The artists complained that they were given different information when they first agreed to participate. Trump criticised the performers and said he would rather be surrounded by people who support the celebration.

Taking to the Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips' having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate Artists, and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President.”

“Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the HOTTEST Country anywhere in the World. I don't want so-called artists that get paid far too much money, who aren't happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People and People that know how to WIN.”

“So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots were invited. It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America,” Donald Trump added.

In another message, Donald Trump suggested that the entire Freedom 250 concert should be cancelled. He criticised some of the performers, saying they were paid too much, were not popular with audiences and often complained.

At first, the Freedom 250 website announced nine performers for the event. But soon, five of them, Morris Day, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC and the Commodores, decided to withdraw. Artists said they felt they were given incomplete information about the concert. So far, only Vanilla Ice and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli have confirmed that they still plan to perform despite the controversy. Meanwhile, Freedom Williams of C&C Music Factory has said he has not yet made a final decision and Flo Rida has not commented on the situation.