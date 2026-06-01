Is Krystle D'Souza Soft-Launching <i>Desi Bling's</i> AP Dhillon Amid Dating Rumours?

Popular television actress Krystle D'Souza is in the headlines for sparking dating rumours with Desi Bling contestant AP Dhillon. After a viral clip, Krystle shared a picture of herself holding a man's hand in her Instagram Story. While the picture didn't reveal the man's face, social media went overboard assuming that the man beside Krystle was AP Dhillon.

The speculation follows a viral video in which AP Dhillon and Krystle are seen posing with friends. In the video, Dhillon appears to kiss Krystle on the cheek, sparking rumours of a budding romance.

The rumours have surfaced months after reports claimed that Krystle had ended her relationship with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani.

Although the two never publicly confirmed their breakup, discussion gained momentum after eagle-eyed fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Who is AP Dhillon?

AP recently gained recognition through the Netflix reality series Desi Bling. On the show, he was introduced as Pamela Serena's former boyfriend. Though they were no longer together, their friendship and emotional conversations became one of the series' most discussed elements.

Apart from reality television, AP is also known for his luxury car business in Dubai. Reports suggest he runs AP Super Cars, a company dealing in premium vehicles and rental services.

Krystle's work

Meanwhile, Krystle D'Souza remains active on television, digital platforms and in films. She started her acting career with Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007 before gaining popularity through Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She later appeared in shows such as Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu, and also featured in Fittrat and the film Chehre.