Imtiaz Ali Backs Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama In <i>Ramayana</i>: "He Can Do Anything"

Imtiaz Ali shared his take on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part magnum opus Ramayana.

Imtiaz Ali was asked whether someone like him, who has worked with Ranbir in films like Rockstar and Tamasha, had ever imagined his range as an actor—someone who could do a film like Animal and is now taking on Ramayana.



He told Filmibeat, "Ranbir can do anything as an actor. He should do different roles, and when he does different roles, he'll become them. He is a pure actor, and I hope he does all kinds of roles. I am very happy he is doing Lord Rama's role because he can bring a certain effect or reality to the character. It will be nice to approach Lord Rama's character in a humane and personal way."

He added, "It'll be hugely beneficial for Ranbir to have played Rama because he is the kind of actor [who] imbibes from the character. He will take from Rama, and that will be so enriching for him."

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

Ramayana Part 1 is set to be released on Diwali 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey.



Also Read: Why Nitesh Tiwari Was 'Intimidated' When He Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana