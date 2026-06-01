Suriya Gifts <i>Karuppu</i> Cinematographer 'Batman Edition' Mahindra BE6 Worth Rs 28 Lakh After Box Office Success

Tamil superstar Suriya gifted Karuppu cinematographer GK Vishnu a Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition car after the film's stellar box-office success. In India, the car is priced at Rs 28.49 lakh, according to reports. G.K. Vishnu shared a picture of the brand-new car and thanked Suriya on X.

He wrote, “Just God things!! Thank you @Suriya_offlsir. You have a huge heart!!!!”

According to Sacnilk, the total India gross stands at Rs 211.06 crore and the total India net at Rs 182.51 crore after 18 days of release.

Box-office performance

In its third week, Karuppu maintained its momentum.

“In national chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, the film was a dominant force. On Sunday alone, these chains sold approximately 18,100 tickets, with PVR accounting for roughly 12,700 tickets, INOX for 4,600, and Cinepolis for 800. This pushed the total weekend ticket sales in national chains to over 57,500, outperforming all other current releases,” reported Sacnilk.

The worldwide total has reached Rs 289.24 crore, proving that the movie remains a dominant force with audiences globally and is sustaining interest well into its run.

About Karuppu

Karuppu follows a father-daughter duo caught in a prolonged legal battle as their case faces repeated delays. Their struggles intensify because of a manipulative lawyer, pushing them close to despair. Things begin to change when their case is finally taken up by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Apart from Suriya, Karuppu stars Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Swasika in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.